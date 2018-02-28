Friends that Slay Together… These Two Wives of Alaafin of Oyo are also BFFs 👭

A couple of days ago, Alaafin of Oyo Dr. Lamidi Adeyemi III welcomed two sets of twins from two of his younger wives, Olori Memunat Omowunmi and Olori Badirat Ajoke.
Apart from being co-wives and new mothers to twins, Olori Memunat and Olori Ajoke are also actually best friends.
They constantly share photos of each other on social media with encouraging words.
In a recent post on Instagram, Olori Memunat wrote “My bestie!! God gat us, May good things fall on us!!” In another, she wrote “We gat each other’s back”.
Here are 7 photos of the BFF wives slaying together.
And so?
Like being in a polygamous marriage is anything to aspire to. Iyama! *pukes*
The quadruples all makes sense now! It was a synchronised something…..whether it had anything to do with their elderly octogenarian host is another matter. I also like how BN keeps putting Dr…is he a medical doctor or PhD holder. Almost trying to humanise his archaic ways with education or enlightenment…anyway by his own hands or bleaching cream doth he reveal himself.
bellanaija u always claim and behave like ur a feminist blog, that u believe in the upliftment and empowerment of women, so why are u promoting polygamy.
polygamy degrades the woman race. polygamy makes women look like property a man can acquire.
you even used words like “co-wives” and “BFF wives” to describe them. this isn’t good.
Both women look like they are in love lol…I think they have some agency un their situation!
Dear Bruno.
Feminism is about HAVING A CHOICE.
If they choose to be married to the same elderly man (eg against their parents’ will and friends’ best advice etc) and are happy with THEIR choice, posting pictures and living their best life, that dear Bruno, is true feminism. You many not agree with it (and neither do I), but you can’t be forcing your opinions down people’s throats in the name of “you are a feminist blog”.
There is no one size fits all. Feminists are not only single, outspoken, independent women with great careers. They are also the every day woman in the market who is doing what SHE wants to do, with no one else’s choices/ will being forced on her.
woman race???
lmao na real woman race o.
The irony of it is that the wives of a traditional yoruba monarch are constantly in Brazilian hair. One would think they would be proudly rocking different shades of traditional hairstyles, with maybe the occassional weave once in a while, but for where!
If you notice, 4 out of the 7 pictures had them on traditional outfit or headgears. Just because they are wifes of a mpnarch does not mean they cannot follow fashion trends like other women related to hair, clothing and makeup. lol
And i’m certain beneath the geles the almighty brazilian hair still reigns…
We are not in the stone ages or the dayz of Sango ma.
So traditional hairstyles connote Stone Age to you? Wonders will never cease.
You can see what lack of cultural awareness and pride has done to people like Bey. It is for your kind that we need the so called custodians of culture and traditions to set and example and maybe be even role models. Just imagine a beautiful suku or patewo in place of that red or gold weave…but what do I know.
So?
haaaa…. these Olories are the modern specie
*monarch*
Ménage à trois anyone?
Pictures 5 & 7: When contouring goes wrong
Ewwwww
Which kain freakiness be dat? Please what are the odds of that happening? Se ko nse ikpe awon babes yii tin to ju bo le? Abi na IVF tinz? Na joke oh. More grease to their elbows. Olorun a ba wa wo won oh!
Abeg leave your best lives jor
This is stuff Yoruba movies are made of.
Two women marry a wealthy old man, they team up to make sure they have his kids before he croaks! Insurance policies secured!
MY OLD GRANNY USED TO SAY: WHEN TWO CO-WIVES ARE VERY CLOSE , DOING EVERYTHING TOGETHER.. THEY ARE CHEATING ON THEIR HUSBAND… AND SHE WAS 200% RIGHT. THESE TWO WOMEN THEY ARE BOTH .. ENJOYING LIFE.. SOMEWHERE ELSE..
@temi your Grand mother is a G…I owe her a bottle of origin..her theory is tested and trusted…not in just co-wives but in a company too or family..I fired 2 my sales girl for this particular thing…those 2 girls that were beefing each other and trying to get each other sacked. Almost every day, I am settling one case or the other even though deep down I was happy bcos they helped me in monitoring themselves ( without them knowing) ..Suddenly, they become besties .I wasn’t comfortable..I know something is up but I can’t pinpoint it until one day as luck would have it , I discovered they both have been collaborating in stealing from me..anyway, long story short..Thank goodness, I discovered it on time( bcos of my intuition ) bcos if I hadn’t it would been in major millions but since then, I am always alert when two women are very very close friends( especially in circumstances that normally they shouldn’t have been). Believe me, there is a major secret binding them together.
Now I see why you have this mistrust towards women
My dear majority of these women come from poverty, majority are from rural Oyo State, trust me this is an achievement for them. They will even have the support of their parents because they have eradicated poverty from their lineage.
You really cant judge ppl till you walk in their shoes. Majority of us had a good start in life, quality education etc. Atleast I know one of these olori’s recently graduated from school courtesy of this baba
I’m not one for polygamy. But I cant judge any woman for going into it. For some of them marrying this man that is their grandfathers mate and being queen is a prestige to them trust me. Until you have suffered lack in your life and you have the opportunity to go into comfort, that is when you will understand this kind of arrangement
They have a roof over their head, can eat as they like, slay as they like, travel, attend society functions, have kids, their kids are well taken care of, quality education etc , coming from where they are coming from, this is a life changing thing for them.
Deleke, nope!
John’s issues with his sales girls CANNOT be the reason for his misogyny, rather his “intuition” which led him to finding them out is an offshoot of his hatred for women in general. John’s matter is deeper, much much deeper than 2 random sales girls. I want to be here if and when he finally lets us know.
You, Deleke, on the other hand, you seem like beautiful soul and I know you’re married so let me just stop here 🙂
Vina my head is swelling
Lol… So it was a threesome??? If you know, you know ooo!
The ladies are are cute sha
I see no issue with polygamy if all parties are open and happy to share. Not degrading to human race, if women chose to be in a polygamous or polyamourous situation then let it be.
BIG LOVE
the younger wife is so pretty but reduce the heavy duty makeup
So I was reviewing a file at work come enkanta one man who had two sets of twins born by two different women…but this was a few years apart. I found it so odd! Can you imagine he was giving himself the credit as in na me be the real MVP. I just pretended as if I didn’t understand the thing wey he dey talk. Yeah these oloris are fine girls. Alaafin truly took his eyes to the market.