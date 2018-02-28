Friends that Slay Together… These Two Wives of Alaafin of Oyo are also BFFs 👭

A couple of days ago, Alaafin of Oyo Dr. Lamidi Adeyemi III welcomed two sets of twins from two of his younger wives, Olori Memunat Omowunmi and Olori Badirat Ajoke.

Apart from being co-wives and new mothers to twins, Olori Memunat and Olori Ajoke are also actually best friends.

They constantly share photos of each other on social media with encouraging words.

In a recent post on Instagram, Olori Memunat wrote “My bestie!! God gat us, May good things fall on us!!” In another, she wrote “We gat each other’s back”.

Here are 7 photos of the BFF wives slaying together.