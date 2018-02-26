Globacom receives Recognition from FRSC for Supporting Road Safety Initiatives

Nigerian foremost telecommunications company, Globacom, was this week given an award of recognition for its contributions to road safety in the country over the years. The award of recognition was formally presented to the company at a high profile dinner marking the climax of activities to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) at the Nigeria Airforce (NAF) Conference Centre and Suites in Abuja.

Presenting the award to Globacom’s Acting National Coordinator, Public Sector Sales, Mansur Opakunle, and the company’s Regional Head, North Central, Ike Onuekwusi, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Gida Mustapha, thanked Globacom for being a pillar of support to FRSC and consequently making the job of the Commission easier.

In an interactive session that preceded the dinner, the Corps Marshal of the FRSC, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, formally recognized Globacom among the corporate bodies which had lent their weight in support of the Commission in its bid to make the roads safe over the years. He urged the company and the other corporate supporters not to rest on their laurels as the task to make the roads safe is a continuous one.

Earlier in a short presentation at the conference by Kolapo Sheriff of the Marketing Department of Globacom, the company stated that successful road safety measures employed by front-running countries across the world are backed by intelligent and innovative technology. Sheriff said Globacom was happy to provide FRSC with such an intelligent and innovative technology which has helped the Commission in the efficient discharge of its duties. According to him, Globacom’s innovative data services are the fulcrum of many of FRSC’s operational processes, even as the company continues to facilitate seamless communication among FRSC’s officers and men through the deployment of cost-effective communications solutions.

“With a world-class, cutting-edge telecommunications infrastructure including a nationwide fiber-optic network, an international submarine cable from Europe through 14 African countries to Nigeria and the most extensive 4G LTE coverage, Globacom is a partner of choice to assist FRSC to achieve its objectives,” he said. He described Globacom as a partner of choice for organizations desirous of making giant leaps through intelligent deployment of technology.

Apart from the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, the occasions were graced by other high profile guests including former SGF, Alhaji Yayale Ahmed, who chaired the Open House session; Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai; Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh; Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Dr. Maikanti Baru; Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service(FIRS), Babatunde Fowler; members of the National Assembly, past Corps Marshals and entertainment stars.

