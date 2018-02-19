Katsina Governor’s Aide accidentally runs over Daughter

Abdullahi Darma, the Special Assistant on Religious Affairs to Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, accidentally ran over his daughter, killing her, Punch reports.
Darma shared the news on his Facebook, describing the act as the will of God.
He got tested by God, he said, crushing his daughter mistakenly while reversing his car. He wrote in Hausa:
A few minutes ago, I got tested by God. I was reversing my car when I crushed my daughter mistakenly and she died.
nahadu da jarabta dazu ina baya-baya da mota na taka diyata kuma tarasu.
Photo Credit: Abdullahi Abubakar Darma
“A few minutes ago” ???You lose someone and your first instinct is to share on Facebook?
Oh nooo… I cant even start to imagine how he feels. The pain, guilt and blame.
I pray God gives him and his family the strength to bear the loss
Wait, I’m confused…what does he mean, he got “tested by God”? How fast did he reverse in order to KILL a child? Don’t people reverse slowly? I don’t understand. And Facebook?? he announced on Facebook?? I am extremely confused by this news, is there something coded that I am missing?
You killed your very own child and you have the energy to write on Facebook. i feel sorry for your wife. as for you, you are stupid and heartless. i will not even have the power in me to touch a phone or whatever you use to post your silly un-thought of message.
But we are not all the same na, like you sais “as for me” thats you.. have a little empathy you guys, you think he just woke up one morning and said yea, i’m gonna my child today..have a little empathy you cannot even begin begin to feel the pain/guilt he’s probably feeling..he’ll have to live with it forever.
check him out tomorrow and you will see his riches. God will never test you like this. please respect God and asked for forgiveness.
Its the tested by God part that is even getting to me. Na wa, this God done suffer. No be accidental manslaughter dem dey call this one? Lawyers in the house?
BN, there is a typo in the headline. It’s DAUGHTER not Daugther
The whole headline is a mess,my dear
He is simply so stupid. He killed his daughter due to negligence and bad driving skills and he says God just tested him. God does not test people with things like this! He needs to be persecuted for Murder. May the poor girls soul rest in peace. He even had the audacity to post this on Facebook shameless dad!