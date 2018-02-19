BellaNaija

Kano Pillars defender Chinedu Udoji dies in Auto Crash

Chinedu Udoji, a defender playing for Kano Pillars has passed after a car he was riding in was involved in an accident.

The Kano Pillars Twitter account @pillarsfc announced his passing, saying the accident occurred along Club Road in Kano. They wrote:

Chinedu Udoji was involved in a car accident yesterday after visiting his former teammates at Enyimba. This tragic accident happened along Club Road in Kano.

Our deepest condolences to his family, friends, fans, and football lovers all across the country.

Udoji, a 28-year-old centre back, joined Kano Pillars last season from Enyimba where he spent 7 years.

Photo Credit@pillarsfc

