Meet Kim Kardashian’s Baby Chicago West!

26.02.2018 at By 6 Comments

Keeping up with Kardashians star Kim Kardashian and husband, Kanye West welcomed their baby girl, Chicago West last month, and since then we’ve been wondering who she may look like.

Well, wondering time is over!

Kim has just shared the first photo of her new born on her Instagram page and she’s a cutie.

See photo below:

6 Comments on Meet Kim Kardashian’s Baby Chicago West!
  • Xycinews February 27, 2018 at 1:49 am

    Another child born into riches. Happy family to Kim and West

    Love this! 11 Reply
  • Tootsie February 27, 2018 at 3:21 am

    Baby looks a lot like Kylie.

    Love this! 19 Reply
    • Ottawa Queen February 27, 2018 at 3:56 am

      yeah i said the same. Genes so strong.

      Love this! 16
  • omomo February 27, 2018 at 10:18 am

    awwwww

    Love this! 11 Reply
  • Chu February 27, 2018 at 12:47 pm

    Awwwww, she is sooooo cute.

    Love this! 12 Reply
    • Bianca February 27, 2018 at 3:52 pm

      She also has a filter on her #justsaying

      Love this! 14
