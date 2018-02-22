BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

New Project Alert! Omoni Oboli kicks off Filming for “Moms at War”

22.02.2018 at By 10 Comments

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Omoni Oboli is starting 2018 on a high note, as she has just revealed she has officially begun shooting for her latest project “Moms at War“.

If any of her movies, such as Okafor’s Law and Wives on Strike are indications of how good her movies are, we know this is one we should look out for.

The actress wrote on her Instagram page:

New project alert!!! 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻

Dear Lord, as I embark on this new journey, I want to say first of all, THANK YOU for always showing up for me. Thank you for your grace upon my life. Thank you for being faithful even though I am constantly faithless. I commit this project unto your hands like every other project. It will entertain, it will educate and it will change lives! This I ask in Jesus name! 😇😇😇🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽❤️❤️❤️
MOMS AT WAR #MomsAtWar shoot day 1 is off to a great start! Thank you Lord and thanks my #Omonifam for your constant love and prayers. I love you all 😍😍😍
@filmoneng@inkblotpresents

10 Comments on New Project Alert! Omoni Oboli kicks off Filming for “Moms at War”
  • isaobi February 22, 2018 at 1:41 pm

    Nice. Omoni Oboli is no doubt one of the most hard working,consistent and successful filmmakers operating in Nigeria today. Even ahead of Emem Isong, one of her mentors. But movies are rather one -dimensional and unambitious. Omoni is advised to stop being a “credit freak” and share responsibilities. Otherwise she would never produce a masterpiece.

    Love this! 53 Reply
    • Kiki February 22, 2018 at 2:01 pm

      Same thoughts about ONE-DIMENSIONAL UNAMBITIOUS…..i don’t know about being better than Emem Isong

      Love this! 46
    • Californiabawlar February 22, 2018 at 5:41 pm

      Lol. She will sha not do pass her mental capacity and what she’s been sent to do fa? Biko leave her alone. Our Nollywood messiah is not yet here… let the prophets do they thang in peace!

      Love this! 17
    • Abk February 23, 2018 at 1:23 pm

      She is certainly not better than Emem Isong. Emem’s movies are great, from the stories, to the casting, to the directing, everything. When you’re talking about the movie gurus in Nigeria; Kunle Afolayan, Emem Isong, Tunde Kelani, Iju Ojukwu, Charles Novia. Omoni Oboli isn’t anywhere close to these names. But yes, she’s hard working and she’s surely trying.

      Love this! 9
  • Ese February 22, 2018 at 2:27 pm

    Ughh! Why are females always angry in her movies? First Wives on Strike, then now ‘Moms at War’…

    Love this! 38 Reply
  • Awesome February 22, 2018 at 3:59 pm

    This question is directed to the reporter of this News:
    When you say Okafor’s Law and Wives on Strike are good movies… What do you mean exactly? Are you referring to their Box Office earnings abi the content and quality of the above mentioned Movies ?

    P.S : I this 2018, when we were thinking and hoping that Nollywood producers will step up their games, and Omoni has embarked on producing “Mom’s at War” she could as well decide to produce ” THE KIDS ARE ANGRY” and probably after that, produce “OUR HUSBAND HAS GONE MAD AGAIN” and off course do sequels for each of them…

    Love this! 54 Reply
    • kenny February 23, 2018 at 6:01 am

      thank you for this… at first, it was wives on strike, then she did the sequel. now, it’s moms at war; what’s her aim with these silly movies.. I thought she was better than this but now I know better.

      Love this! 3
  • africhic February 22, 2018 at 4:27 pm

    Something about ” Moms at War” that does my head in! Not that i’m going to watch but she should do another title.

    Love this! 18 Reply
  • Bowl February 22, 2018 at 5:08 pm

    I have told you people countless times that there’s more to life than hard work. Omoni rest it already. You may even need to fast and pray for ideas ! I mean take a hiatus . All these dry movies !

    Love this! 32 Reply
  • mimi February 22, 2018 at 6:01 pm

    people sef, smh. There are how many people in Nigeria, then in the world? with varying interests. Some don’t care much, movies=laughter for some, movies=fairytale for some. Some like me play movies while doing chores, just to feel better while at it. Not every movie would fit YOUR definition of ‘masterpiece’, if its just entertainment, let them be. If its on true events, say like the biafra war or history and all that, then i expect it to be well put together.
    If you watch Hallmark movies and all those other serenren, please let others drink water and keep cup.

    Love this! 14 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija