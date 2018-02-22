New Project Alert! Omoni Oboli kicks off Filming for “Moms at War”

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Omoni Oboli is starting 2018 on a high note, as she has just revealed she has officially begun shooting for her latest project “Moms at War“.
If any of her movies, such as Okafor’s Law and Wives on Strike are indications of how good her movies are, we know this is one we should look out for.
The actress wrote on her Instagram page:
New project alert!!! 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻
Dear Lord, as I embark on this new journey, I want to say first of all, THANK YOU for always showing up for me. Thank you for your grace upon my life. Thank you for being faithful even though I am constantly faithless. I commit this project unto your hands like every other project. It will entertain, it will educate and it will change lives! This I ask in Jesus name! 😇😇😇🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽❤️❤️❤️
MOMS AT WAR #MomsAtWar shoot day 1 is off to a great start! Thank you Lord and thanks my #Omonifam for your constant love and prayers. I love you all 😍😍😍
Nice. Omoni Oboli is no doubt one of the most hard working,consistent and successful filmmakers operating in Nigeria today. Even ahead of Emem Isong, one of her mentors. But movies are rather one -dimensional and unambitious. Omoni is advised to stop being a “credit freak” and share responsibilities. Otherwise she would never produce a masterpiece.
Same thoughts about ONE-DIMENSIONAL UNAMBITIOUS…..i don’t know about being better than Emem Isong
Lol. She will sha not do pass her mental capacity and what she’s been sent to do fa? Biko leave her alone. Our Nollywood messiah is not yet here… let the prophets do they thang in peace!
She is certainly not better than Emem Isong. Emem’s movies are great, from the stories, to the casting, to the directing, everything. When you’re talking about the movie gurus in Nigeria; Kunle Afolayan, Emem Isong, Tunde Kelani, Iju Ojukwu, Charles Novia. Omoni Oboli isn’t anywhere close to these names. But yes, she’s hard working and she’s surely trying.
Ughh! Why are females always angry in her movies? First Wives on Strike, then now ‘Moms at War’…
This question is directed to the reporter of this News:
When you say Okafor’s Law and Wives on Strike are good movies… What do you mean exactly? Are you referring to their Box Office earnings abi the content and quality of the above mentioned Movies ?
P.S : I this 2018, when we were thinking and hoping that Nollywood producers will step up their games, and Omoni has embarked on producing “Mom’s at War” she could as well decide to produce ” THE KIDS ARE ANGRY” and probably after that, produce “OUR HUSBAND HAS GONE MAD AGAIN” and off course do sequels for each of them…
thank you for this… at first, it was wives on strike, then she did the sequel. now, it’s moms at war; what’s her aim with these silly movies.. I thought she was better than this but now I know better.
Something about ” Moms at War” that does my head in! Not that i’m going to watch but she should do another title.
I have told you people countless times that there’s more to life than hard work. Omoni rest it already. You may even need to fast and pray for ideas ! I mean take a hiatus . All these dry movies !
people sef, smh. There are how many people in Nigeria, then in the world? with varying interests. Some don’t care much, movies=laughter for some, movies=fairytale for some. Some like me play movies while doing chores, just to feel better while at it. Not every movie would fit YOUR definition of ‘masterpiece’, if its just entertainment, let them be. If its on true events, say like the biafra war or history and all that, then i expect it to be well put together.
If you watch Hallmark movies and all those other serenren, please let others drink water and keep cup.