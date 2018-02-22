New Project Alert! Omoni Oboli kicks off Filming for “Moms at War”

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Omoni Oboli is starting 2018 on a high note, as she has just revealed she has officially begun shooting for her latest project “Moms at War“.

If any of her movies, such as Okafor’s Law and Wives on Strike are indications of how good her movies are, we know this is one we should look out for.

The actress wrote on her Instagram page:

New project alert!!! 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻 Dear Lord, as I embark on this new journey, I want to say first of all, THANK YOU for always showing up for me. Thank you for your grace upon my life. Thank you for being faithful even though I am constantly faithless. I commit this project unto your hands like every other project. It will entertain, it will educate and it will change lives! This I ask in Jesus name! 😇😇😇🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽❤️❤️❤️

MOMS AT WAR #MomsAtWar shoot day 1 is off to a great start! Thank you Lord and thanks my #Omonifam for your constant love and prayers. I love you all 😍😍😍

@filmoneng@inkblotpresents