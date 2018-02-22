BellaNaija

“My adorable giant, the best child a parent could ask for” – Euchari Anunobi celebrates Son’s Posthumous Birthday

22.02.2018

Eucharia Anunobi is celebrating her son, Raymond‘s posthumous birthday.

The veteran actress took to her Instagram page to share photos from her visit to the orphanage home as she celebrated her late son who would have turned 16th.

Raymond passed away late last year to sickle cell anemia.

The actress wrote on her Instagram page:

To you my son , Raymond , my adorable giant , the best child a parent could ask for , I say happy birthday as you continue to rest in the bossom of our Lord JESUS CHRIST .

8 Comments on “My adorable giant, the best child a parent could ask for” – Euchari Anunobi celebrates Son’s Posthumous Birthday
  • keke driver February 22, 2018 at 1:33 pm

    Hmmmmmmmm It’s well.

    Love this! 24 Reply
    • Fleur February 24, 2018 at 3:35 am

      She is in so much pain. God hold you in his warm embrace and fill you with sufficient joy to numb your pain. I think she should adopt a kid and just shower them with love. So sad.

      Love this! 1
  • Lilo February 22, 2018 at 2:29 pm

    To lose your only child? I can’t even begin to console this woman. If anyone has he right bible verse or words for her, pls share. This has got to feel worse than being dead …

    Love this! 62 Reply
  • Nkeiru February 22, 2018 at 2:51 pm

    God please wrap your arms around this lady so tight. Give her comfort like only you can. I get so worried whenever I see her posts about her son. Give the comfort that only comes from you Lord.

    Love this! 80 Reply
  • Sheri February 22, 2018 at 4:24 pm

    Honestly. This pain must be unbearable. I really really do feel for her. I’m hoping she can adopt and have somebody keep her company and call her Mummy again. May Raymond continue to rest in perfect peace. Soooooo sad!

    Love this! 32 Reply
  • NG February 22, 2018 at 4:36 pm

    The pain will forever be there although time will blunt it. But life will find a role that only Eucharia can play, and this will help her bear her pain. Role that this her experience BEST equips her to play. Bitter-sweet will be the satisfaction from this role, yet in its entirety her life will be complete in the realization/acceptance and coming to terms with the fact that she fulfilled destiny- her own destiny.
    Joy, peace and laughter…yes, even mirth and laughter are part of the deal for a soul that rests trustingly in the care of the Almighty, despite unanswered questions. Isaiah 26:3

    Love this! 20 Reply
  • o February 22, 2018 at 6:04 pm

    So so sad. I saw an article yesterday where she said he died because a doctor gave him a wrong injection. To lose one’s only child, I can’t even imagine how she gets the strength to live. May Raymond continue to rest in peace and may the holy spirit continue his work of consolation in Eucharia

    Love this! 10 Reply
  • Boladale February 23, 2018 at 2:03 pm

    May Almighty God console you Eucharia. I feel your pain. May God comfort you. Only child? My mother lost her only son and she never get over it till she died, even when there are other four girls.

    Love this! 2 Reply
