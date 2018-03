It’s the season of love, and Flavour has wasted no time in showing his appreciation during the most romantic months of the year.

Directed by Patrick Elis, Someone Like You is an intricate visual masterpiece filmed within the serenity of Los Angeles, that will captivate the hearts and souls of the viewers.

Someone Like You presents Flavour professing his love and loyalty to that one special woman, who has captivated his heart.

Hit Play below!