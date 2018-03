Following the release of the audio last week, M-ZOR Entertainment and Mike Aremu Vision (MAV) have released the official video of Akowaba featuring Mike Abdul. The tune is positive, very scintillating and a contagious one.

The video which was directed by Frizzle N Bizzle Films is characterised with great energy, excitement, dance and dexterity.Β

