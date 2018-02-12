“We are building a bank” – Odunayo Eweniyi of Piggybank.ng talks to Dotun on Building the Future Podcast

Hello BellaNaijarians,

We’re bringing to you episodes from the second season of podcast series: The Building the Future Podcast with Dotun Olowoporoku of Starta.

We have entrepreneurs, industry leaders, founders of startups who are writing the narrative that will be told about the African continent, telling their stories directly. This second season is in partnership with The British Council Nigeria.

Odunayo Eweniyi, cofounder of Piggybank.ng, online savings platform that securely makes saving possible, is the guest on this episode.

Eweniyi, in this episode, discusses how social media played a part in the founding of Piggybank.ng.

Listen to the episode below: