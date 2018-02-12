See the New Official Portraits of Barack and Michelle Obama by Kehinde Wiley & Amy Sherald

Kehinde Wiley, New York City-based portrait painter who is known for his highly naturalistic paintings of black people in heroic poses, was tapped for the official portraits of Former U.S. President Barack Obama and Baltimore-based Amy Sherald was tapped for the portrait of former first lady Michelle Obama.

The portraits were unveiled today during a ceremony at the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery, on February 12, 2018 in Washington, DC.

The portraits were commissioned by the Gallery, for Kehinde Wiley to create President Obama’s portrait, and Amy Sherald that of Michelle Obama.

Kehinde and Amy are the first African Americans commissioned to paint official portraits of the first couple for the National Portrait Gallery.

See photos from the unveiling below.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Mark Wilson | Twitter.com