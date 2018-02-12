BellaNaija

See the New Official Portraits of Barack and Michelle Obama by Kehinde Wiley & Amy Sherald

12.02.2018 at By 5 Comments

Kehinde Wiley, New York City-based portrait painter who is known for his highly naturalistic paintings of black people in heroic poses, was tapped for the official portraits of Former U.S. President Barack Obama and Baltimore-based Amy Sherald was tapped for the portrait of former first lady Michelle Obama.

The portraits were unveiled today during a ceremony at the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery, on February 12, 2018 in Washington, DC.
The portraits were commissioned by the Gallery, for Kehinde Wiley to create President Obama’s portrait, and Amy Sherald that of Michelle Obama.

Kehinde and Amy are the first African Americans commissioned to paint official portraits of the first couple for the National Portrait Gallery.

See photos from the unveiling below.

WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 12: Artist Kehinde Wiley, and Amy Sherald attend their official portrait unveiling of former U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama during a ceremony at the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery, on February 12, 2018 in Washington, DC. The portraits were commissioned by the Gallery, for Kehinde Wiley to create President Obama’s portrait, and Amy Sherald that of Michelle Obama. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Mark Wilson | Twitter.com

5 Comments on See the New Official Portraits of Barack and Michelle Obama by Kehinde Wiley & Amy Sherald
  • ann February 13, 2018 at 4:23 am

    Not a hater oh; but she didn’t get Michelle at all. Have mixed feelings about the portraits

    Love this! 15 Reply
  • marlee February 13, 2018 at 6:31 am

    truth be told agree with @ann, she missed the whole essence.

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • wifematerial February 13, 2018 at 7:12 pm

    You guys don’t get it…………..

    Love this! 8 Reply
    • burna February 13, 2018 at 7:32 pm

      please explain.

      Love this! 1
  • Wonderwall February 13, 2018 at 8:36 pm

    Looks like Linkda Ikeji

    Love this! 2 Reply
