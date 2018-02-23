One Tweet from Kylie Jenner and Snapchat’s market value drops $1.3bn

The power of the modern day influencer!
Just one tweet from celebrity and recent mom Kylie Jenner and Snapchat’s shares went tumbling, Bloomberg reports.
Millions of users of the social network have been complaining about the app’s most recent design, and it seems they aren’t the only ones displeased.
“sooo does anyone else not open Snapchat anymore? Or is it just me… ugh this is so sad,” Kylie Jenner wrote, and shares from the company sank 6.1%, losing $1.3 billion in value.
Eleven minutes later, Jenner followed up, tweeting: “still love you tho snap … my first love.”
Good! Maybe now they will listen to their users. The last update was horrendous.
Why don’t you blogs do research before posting news stories. Kylie Jenner had absolutely nothing to do with snap chat’s loss of market value. Who publisizes these rubbish. Today is Snap chat’s annual report and review and the stock price has been down since January. There is currently a petition of about 1.2million signage to redesign the app. Anybody who knows anything about stock prices and apps would know that Wall street is always iffy and not very happy about app redesigns. To top it all Spiegel is adamant and quite obstinate about the update being permanent. SC has lost its user freindly touch hence the drop in the amount of app users which means drop in revenue and this translates to drop in stock prices. The stock price was already down and all of a sudden, somebody realizes thats Kylie tweeted something about SSc and then boom, the headlines on how she tanked market value came in drones. I don’t know who started this preposterous assertion but it needs to end. Urrggghhhhh!
Leave BN, they do not know they are stylishly making the young generation look up to people like Kylie which I think in my book are not role models for young ones. I am not hating their hustle in any way but they are not people the younger generation should look up to.
Kylie sank snapchat ko, kylie sunk snap chat ni. Yadadada, posting any nonsense on social media without doing proper research/verifying
I won’t be surprised if Kris is behind this. They’re trying to make Kylie look more important than she is.
If I was the one that typed this now, y’all will say I’m hating.
its like u guys don’t know bellanaija. they believe the kardashians are the ideal role models for nigerian women. the ultimate slay queens.
the headline ” One Tweet from Kylie Jenner and Snapchat’s market value drops $1.3bn” is more flashier and more interesting than a headline talking about stocks and market value and annual reports of snap chat.
the power of an influencer my foot. go to metro.co.uk to read the full original gist about snap chat stocks. (I don’t know how to post a link)
To summarise, shame on you BN for the unnecessary sensational headlines.
Guys, this news didn’t start from BN. It’s on foreign news too. Fox, CNN, all are reporting the same thing. Yes, Kylie is not a good role model but unfortunately is a huge social influence. Else she won’t be richer than all her sisters combined