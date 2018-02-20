Taxify Driver accused of Attempted Rape by Dorcas Shola Fapson has been Arrested

Dorcas Shola Fapson has revealed that the Taxify driver who she accused of attempting to rape her has been arrested.
Fapson made the revelation on her Instagram, thanking everyone who supported her through the issue.
Writing on her Instagram, she asked that safety measures be put in place for women in Nigeria to avoid encounters like the one she had. She suggested the installation of dash cams in taxis as a measure.
“We need a country where women are able to report & share their experiences of sexual harassment, assault, rape, molestation, violence etc without fear of being labeled a liar, thief, prostitute, attention seeker,” she also wrote, adding that the man has been arrested.
She wrote as the caption:
I remain a Fighter. Not a crier.
I’d like to thank everyone that’s supported me, publicly and privately during this difficult time.. We can leave the social media war now & let the law take its rightful course.
He’d soon be released aunty. No one is fighting you. You’re just a fighter
You’re foolish! Simple as that.
And you’re just an idiot.
Shut up.
Please who has heard the taxify’s guys side of the story? A story is incomplete without listening to the other party.
I just pray for fair hearing.
What a delightful news to wake up to.
#NigerianMenAreInTrouble !!!!!!
I consider myself a feminist but your type make me sick. Abeg, carry your “hatred for men” and gererehere
this lady is a liar and the troublemaker…..from accusation of rape to spraying pepper on the face of the driver then to fighting and coming on social media to turn around and lie
this is a useless woman and the driver will be freed soon to fight back legally.
using police to try to intimidate the driver wont work
Sorry to say this but the driver should not have been arrested…for what exactly?
Both Dorcas and the driver were in breach of some kind of law.
Her primary offence was refusing to tell the driver where he was going to and then also refusing to come down from the car. She also muted parts of video that refuted her story.
His primary offence was driving the lady to an u known location and putting the vehicle on child lock.
Turning around and crying rape is an insult to women all over the world who were indeed raped or on whom rape was attempted.
They should just settle out of court and stop wasting time and resources on what was clearly a disagreement.
Her refusal to tell the driver her destination while aggravating is not a crime. Her refusal to come down from the car can also be argued away as a safety precaution.
On the other hand, the driver’s use of child lock (?? not sure about this) is forcefully restraining her against her will and can be construed as kidnapping. His laying hands on her to drag her out can also be termed assault.
Her accusations will hold up in a court of law, his will only hold up in the court of public opinion.
“His primary offence was driving the lady to an u known location and putting the vehicle on child lock.” Do you understand how scary that is, especially at night. I’ve used Taxify, Uber etc you dont always have to put the address and you can change it if you want, its supposed to be flexible, and it is definitely NOT a crime as you indicated. But locking someone in your car against their will after taking them to an unknown location IS a crime.
I don’t know why i don’t believe this girl, i feel like she’s milking her popularity over this matter… anyway, time will tell.
Arresting a person doesn’t mean they are guilty. That’s the impression we always have in Nigeria. You need to establish the offence. That being said I really would like this case to go to trial. Only in the court would the fact of what really happened be established.
“We can leave the social media war now & let the law take its rightful course. Peace & love” This statement sound hypocritical, however it is time for the law to be applied now.
Why is he being arrested?
You’re innocent until proven guilty.
What type of rich man oppressing the poor stuff is this?
Exactly! This is clearly oppression.
We all know how Nigerians in general do not follow the rules of law. The richest person wins!
Dorcas should have got out of the vehicle when asked since she would not respect herself and provide the address of her destination.
The taxi driver too should have got out of the vehicle, left it opened and gone elsewhere to chill till the silly lady gets tired and leaves the vehicle. I don’t support him going to the police cos we all know Nigerian policemen should not be trusted and it’s her word against his.
The video Dorcas released was her undoing because it clearly showed that the driver was
scared and confused and definitely not planning to rape her. He was even calling his sister to come and help him.
She can sue for ‘attempted kidnap’ but definitely not rape! Pls let’s stop throwing the rape word around so that real victims can be given due attention when they cry out for help.
An arrest doesn’t mean you’re guilty
All this blind folded Bners how on earth will you not call that a rape attempt?
why did he not let go of her at first or come down from the vehicle and call out passerby if at all he wasn’t aware of the lady’s actual destination.
if am Dorcas I will make sure he his humiliated and kept behind bars like wise if the offender was a female, any rapist female or male should be treated without kindness cause I have been a victim so it hurt for almost a decade ok………….
If it’s true that he locked her in the vehicle, it’s presumed the act would have been against her will/without her consent and that amounts to false imprisonment which in the States can be a common law felony. It could also be a common law tort. Honestly, I never read the initial account so I’m just going by the comments above.
so, the accused just posted a video of himself on Instagram refuting any form of arrest. he said nobody arrested him and called Sola a liar.
Lobatan!
I just watched the video and read the driver’s account. Me sef was afraid just watching, and to watch her scream like that?! I would be traumatized just by him struggling with me. I was not there, but the driver overstepped his boundaries even though I doubt he was trying to kidnap or rape her. I do agree that this issue could have been amicably resolved, but it appears no one wanted to budge, hence she had to take it further. At times, it’s good for cases like this to go to court. It would serve as a deterrent for all involved as long as the truth comes out. No driver should be taking anyone to his residence or whatever whether they want to come out of the vehicle or not. Neither should he touch her for any reason (battery). He used wrong judgment. As long as she has proof that she requested another Taxify driver within minutes, her account is likely plausible. Na wah oh. I have had random street encounters with the average Naija man and their reckless disregard for women and I can tell you, this is not uncommon. People are saying (not here, but elsewhere) that she’s unstable, etc. Even if, mental instability does not default to unbelievable. That’s how we set each other up. Let both sides produce evidence. His acts/omission have made it look like an attempt gone bad, so he better have a good lawyer and pray for an empathetic judge.
Erm… but Shola the taxi guy was seen out an about in Lagos, looking like a bag of chips and more. Didn’t look at all like he has smelt police cell. Shola go and drink your medicine and leave us alone
Can we go fund this driver’s defence please. This girl is an opportunist.
MY TAKE THE DRIVER HAS NO RIGHT TO TAKE HER TO UNKNOWN DESTINATION…THAT IS WRONG,WHEY WONT SHE BE SCARED TO DEATH….SHE WOULD WIN THE CASE OVER AND OVER AGAIN.
From all available evidence,it is clear they had a disagreement of sorts, butit was anything but rape.
Shola has not told us the driver touched or addressed her in a manner indicating his intent was to rape her. Shouting ‘rape’ from the rafters is cruel maligning of his character, and insulating to true (near) rape victims.
This driver could be convicted of several things from the incident – but certainly not rape. Shola should better be careful, cos once she goes up on that witness stand, she runs the risk of perjuring herself, and from that point, shit gets really than instagram.