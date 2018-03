Big Brother Naija‘s Vandora has revealed how she felt after fellow housemate BamBam snitched on her to Teddy A (BamBam’s love interest) after their supposed “girl talk”.

Vandora who just recently got evicted from the house said it was ridiculous because she “was not even talking about BamTeddy” and it was just a general discussion.

She also stated that she would have done more if she had more time in the house.

Watch the video here

Photo Credit: Instagram – @vandora_vandora