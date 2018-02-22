Trending: Do You agree with the Proposed Nollywood Cast of #BlackPanther?

Have you watched the highly anticipated ‘Black Panther‘ movie yet?
If you’ve not, don’t worry we are not dropping spoilers.
With the movie doing so well in cinemas, fans of the Marvel comic – and movie – can’t stop talking about it on social media.
Yesterday, a Nigerian on Twitter shared his thoughts on which Nollywood stars can aptly take on the lead roles in the movie.
See them below.
Mercy Johnson as Okoye, Head of the Dora Milaje
Joke Silva as Ramonda, T’Challa and Shuri’s mother and Queen Mother of Wakanda
Olu Jacobs as Zuri, An elder statesman in Wakanda, and the keeper of the heart-shaped herb
Emeka Ike as W’Kabi, Head of security for the Border Tribe and close friend of T’Challa
BellaNaijarians, do you agree?
If we call it fat black panther then yes I agree.
Okoye should be Kaffy or that Naomi actress. I can’t recall her surname at this time.
nice one, it fit them
Not bad. The others nko? Who will play T’challa and Nakia?
NAKIA by Zanaib Balogun
No one is good enough to play T’CHALLA,
Fat people galore….abeg there is no need…must we always shadow and copy America everytime… Please the glory of Black Panther to the crew that made it….copy copy
Aunty get a sense of humor.. You need it
Abeg, comot Emeka ike from there.
thank you, i think say na only me think am
I’ve noticed Nigerians dislike Emeka Ike with a passion 😂😂😂😂. Someone on twitter wrote a thread about why the country is useless and one of the reasons was that it is “home to a person like Emeka Ike” 😂😂. What exactly did he do to you guys?
Eucharia Anunobi for Ramona the Queen of Wakanda please!
She has got the look, and will also best interprete the role, given her style of acting.
You know we like nepotism in Nigeria
They will fight and kill themselves before they let anyone of themselves take those parts.
We will get better though, we can only get better.
Great article but the writer apparently was probably too tired or something for the suggestions they made. They probably only looked out for the afrocentric or melanin pop factor..these are good actors but..maybe for some other movie
Let’s be a bit realistic even in jest na. Let’s think like movie ppl who actually want to make money and not require the audience suspend too much belief.
Movies are illusion even in illusion you must get it right to be taken seriously and your target audience be willing to be immersed in your creation. (I mean think of making a movie of iconic Nigeria female football team and bcos of vaarious reasons now qcasting say Roman goddess or Cossy..can you enjoy a movie watching them play footy)
So black panther even with cgi at al requires athletic bodies. And requires pride in Africa pre colonial times….
Okoye: oluchi onweagba (she has the look,the physique and presence and is hopefully still dark skinned )
M’baku: Kcee (if all those 6packs flooding their instagram are real
Wkabi: any of the p square (if their 6pack photos are real
Zuri: RMD is in great shape, has presence
Ramona: your pick of joke Silva is good. AlsoEucharia is good, quite the dramatic actor or else Regina Askia/Mo Abudu/Betty Irabor for that ageless beauty and aura of royalty factor.
《《《By the way they keep casting ireti Doyle in mother roles..she is such a great actress and simply does not look the part.That’s how 50 cent cast Viola Davis as grandma in his movie before shonda saw a role suitable for viola and she (viola)has been winning awards ever since (i digress..sorry)》》》
Nakia: hard one here.. physique most be on point:,the protagonist sexy love interest that caused him to ‘freeze in love ‘ yet spy and competent fighter..agbani darego or dakore?
Shuri (tchalla sis): personal biases aside, maheeda or yemi alade any of them are in excellent shape, skin untouched and look eternally teen/20yr old.
Tchalla; Yemi Blaq..if he can carry of leotard Or body suit.. he has presence and range.
the only proudly dark skinned dude who keeps in shape that I can think of is Uti. But I dont know if he has that calm confidence quick thinking and is main cast material yet
Erik killmonger: Flavour has the body for it. Admit it. Luckily not too many lines or range required.anger cunning wistful while dying finito
it also requires inflluential ppl who can actually bring ppl to the cinemas
So the funke akindeles,omotolas both mercys genevieve nnaji, ebube toke tonto adesua carol danjuma etc can be given minor non speaking roles as leaders of other clans, shuris bff, okoyes bootylicious sister who disapproves of okoye being in the royal army, tells her the role of African women is not being a general ..ramonas baby sis who they are bugging to get married, the one who suggests that it’s juju/sango/sopono that caused it. The comic relief one….Etc
we know how our stories roll
That’s what I think though