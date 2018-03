Popular Nigerian OAP Adenike Oyetunde is celebrating her birthday today and has released some stylish new photos.

The Radio & TV personality has been a shining light especially for people living with disabilities, and we celebrate her on this special day.

Happy Birthday Adenike!

See photos below:

Credits

Dress:Β @anniecouturengΒ

Makeup:Β @divabell_conceptsΒ

Hair Cut:Β @ccm_barbers_shop

Photography: @poshclick