Biola Alabi, Keturah King & Labo Daniel spotted at 2018 #Oscars

Arise TV’s team, Biola Alabi, Keturah King and Labo Daniel were in attendance for the 90th annual Academy Awards last night on Sunday (March 4) at the Dolby Theatre, Hollywood.

They were there to cover the red caret of the event and the three ladies looked stunning.

Biola Alabi was gorgeous in a dress from Nigerian designer Iconic Invanity while Keturah King rocked a piece from Ella Zahlan.

Check out their photos at the Oscars below.