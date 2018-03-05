BellaNaija

Biola Alabi, Keturah King & Labo Daniel spotted at 2018 #Oscars

Arise TV’s team, Biola Alabi, Keturah King and Labo Daniel were in attendance for the 90th annual Academy Awards last night on Sunday (March 4) at the Dolby Theatre, Hollywood.

They were there to cover the red caret of the event and the three ladies looked stunning.

Biola Alabi was gorgeous in a dress from Nigerian designer Iconic Invanity while Keturah King rocked a piece from Ella Zahlan.

Check out their photos at the Oscars below.

Biola Alabi

Biola Alabi and Michael Strahan

Labo Daniel

Labo Daniel and Biola Alabi

Keturah King

5 Comments on Biola Alabi, Keturah King & Labo Daniel spotted at 2018 #Oscars
  • Temi March 5, 2018 at 11:26 am

    So let me get this straight….. A whole CEO, Lagos Madam Alabi is happy to go to America and stand on the red carpet, holding mics, try to get attention of celebrities? Is that what it’s come to? Love how they all took frocks for photo opportunities on the empty carpet during the day before guests showed up. Will Biola be outside covering fashion” at AMMA’S too?

    Love this! 69 Reply
    • Uche March 5, 2018 at 7:41 pm

      What they do, CEO or not, is clearly none of your business. So if they’ve dremt all their lives to be at the Oscars, they shouldn’t actualize their dreams because they are some big shots now?

      Love this! 1
    • Style March 6, 2018 at 6:03 pm

      Eeya ‘Uche’ is pained. Don’t take it personal dear. It’s just, we’ve put Biola on a pedestal and we’re just sad she’s jumped down without any style. Abeg. This is not a good look.

      Just calling it as it is.

      Love this! 2
  • Temi March 7, 2018 at 1:20 am

    Dear @Uche or Biola 😴, I am sure you have dreamt of being at the Oscars. Go in at the right level or call Mr Eazi and ask to be a part of his entourage. He was at the Vanity Fair party. Again I ask, will you be outside at AMMA’S?

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • sad lot March 10, 2018 at 12:24 pm

    You lot are such a sad bunch. Why don’t you check out their instagram, pages and see how they frolicked with A list celebrities. If you used half the energy to chase your own dreams, you would be living the life of your dreams like the 3 of them are.

    Love this! 0 Reply
