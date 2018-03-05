BN Red Carpet Fab: 90th Annual Academy Awards | #Oscars

BellaNaija

Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, and Danai Gurira

The 2018 Academy Awards held a few hours ago on Sunday (March 4) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the event was held to honor the best films of 2017.

The event was attended by Viola Davis, Tiffany Haddish, Lupita Nyong’o, Zendaya, Danai Gurira, Meryl Streep, Taraji P. Henson, Common, Chadwick Boseman, Daniel Kaluuya, Sandra Bullock, Emily Blunt, Jennifer Lawrence, Jennifer Garner, Whoopi Goldberg, Octavia Spencer and many more.

Mary J. Blige, Sufjan Stevens, Gael Garcia Bernal, Miguel and Natalia LaFourcade performed at the event.

Check out all the fab red carpet looks.

360 Style

Danai Gurira

Taraji P. Henson

Colour Pop

Viola Davis

Jennifer Garner

Betty Gabriel

Salma Hayek

Andra Day

Ashley Judd

Greta Gerwig

Nicole Kidman

Nancy O’Dell

Helen Mirren

Allison Janney

Maya Rudolph

Meryl Streep

Whoopi Goldberg

Best Foot Forward

Lupita Nyong’o

Tiffany Haddish

Octavia Spencer

Zendaya

Shim Shimmer

Sandra Bullock

Gal Gadot

Molly Sims

Jennifer Lawrence

Coupled Up

Julius Tennon and Viola Davis

Vanessa Laine Bryant and Kobe Bryant

Nazanin Mandi (L) and Miguel

Chelsea Peretti (L) and Jordan Peele

Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey

Amatus Sami-Karim (L) and Mahershala Ali

Danny Glover (L) and Eliane Cavalleiro

Judd Apatow (L) and Leslie Mann

Salma Hayek (L) and François-Henri Pinault

White Out

Mary J. Blige

Margot Robbie

Laura Dern

Camila Alves

Jane Fonda

Strike A Pose

Emma Stone

Diane Warren

Maria Menounos

Saoirse Ronan

Gina Rodriguez

Elizabeth Moss

Emily Blunt

Dapper Gents

Daniel Kaluuya

Chadwick Boseman

Winston Duke

Mahershala Ali

Lakeith Stanfield

Common

Armie Hammer

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Matthew McConaughey

  • Milly March 5, 2018 at 4:53 am

    All i see is t-challa,okoye nd nakia only black panther fans will understand 😀.

    Love this! 33 Reply
    • Uzo March 5, 2018 at 8:16 am

      The Men of Wakanda. The Women of Wakanda. Sigh. Taraji – Nakedness is out. Helen Mirren and Jane Fonda – aren’t they in their 70s?

      Love this! 11
  • Mondela March 5, 2018 at 8:06 am

    Whoopi Goldberg sha…..wtf Loooool. Still love her tho, she doesn’t give a f**k

    Love this! 22 Reply
  • africhic March 5, 2018 at 9:01 am

    Tiffany Haddish it’s ahuge NO from me. Should have worn something to accentuate her figure

    Love this! 18 Reply
    • Vera March 5, 2018 at 9:43 am

      She is wearing Eritrean traditional dress in honour of her father’s side of the family. She said she promised him she’d embrace her culture if she ever made it to the Oscars before he died last year.

      Love this! 49
  • Frida March 5, 2018 at 10:03 am

    One of the best looks I’ve seen on Lupita! The style of the dress is great on her body.

    Love this! 15 Reply
  • Olori March 5, 2018 at 10:09 am

    I don’t know what Salma Hayek and Tiffany Haddish were thinking. Margot Robbie and Elizabeth Moss are my best dressed females. Chadwick Boseman please marry me. I know there’s a 14 year age gap but we can work with that. Age is nothing but a number. I love you. Please be the T’Challa to my Olori-Challa.

    Love this! 19 Reply
  • BlueEyed March 5, 2018 at 12:17 pm

    So excited to see some red carpet Fashion last night, awards season this year has been sorta bland in terms of red carpet fashion moments (owing to the times up movement and equal pay and all that, dong get me wrong i am also for those movements) however I am glad that last night had some fashion statements that would go down in the archives as a fashion moment.

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • Yesola March 7, 2018 at 9:02 am

    Meryl Streep did it for me. She looks so stunning at her age.

    Love this! 2 Reply
