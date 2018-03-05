BN Red Carpet Fab: 90th Annual Academy Awards | #Oscars

The 2018 Academy Awards held a few hours ago on Sunday (March 4) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the event was held to honor the best films of 2017.

The event was attended by Viola Davis, Tiffany Haddish, Lupita Nyong’o, Zendaya, Danai Gurira, Meryl Streep, Taraji P. Henson, Common, Chadwick Boseman, Daniel Kaluuya, Sandra Bullock, Emily Blunt, Jennifer Lawrence, Jennifer Garner, Whoopi Goldberg, Octavia Spencer and many more.

Mary J. Blige, Sufjan Stevens, Gael Garcia Bernal, Miguel and Natalia LaFourcade performed at the event.

Check out all the fab red carpet looks.

***

360 Style

Colour Pop

Best Foot Forward

Shim Shimmer

Coupled Up

White Out

Strike A Pose

Dapper Gents

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Frazer Harrison | Kevork Djansezian | Neilson Barnard