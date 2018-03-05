BN Red Carpet Fab: 90th Annual Academy Awards | #Oscars

The 2018 Academy Awards held a few hours ago on Sunday (March 4) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the event was held to honor the best films of 2017.
The event was attended by Viola Davis, Tiffany Haddish, Lupita Nyong’o, Zendaya, Danai Gurira, Meryl Streep, Taraji P. Henson, Common, Chadwick Boseman, Daniel Kaluuya, Sandra Bullock, Emily Blunt, Jennifer Lawrence, Jennifer Garner, Whoopi Goldberg, Octavia Spencer and many more.
Mary J. Blige, Sufjan Stevens, Gael Garcia Bernal, Miguel and Natalia LaFourcade performed at the event.
Check out all the fab red carpet looks.
***
360 Style
Colour Pop
Best Foot Forward
Shim Shimmer
Coupled Up
White Out
Strike A Pose
Dapper Gents
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Frazer Harrison | Kevork Djansezian | Neilson Barnard
All i see is t-challa,okoye nd nakia only black panther fans will understand 😀.
The Men of Wakanda. The Women of Wakanda. Sigh. Taraji – Nakedness is out. Helen Mirren and Jane Fonda – aren’t they in their 70s?
Whoopi Goldberg sha…..wtf Loooool. Still love her tho, she doesn’t give a f**k
Tiffany Haddish it’s ahuge NO from me. Should have worn something to accentuate her figure
She is wearing Eritrean traditional dress in honour of her father’s side of the family. She said she promised him she’d embrace her culture if she ever made it to the Oscars before he died last year.
One of the best looks I’ve seen on Lupita! The style of the dress is great on her body.
I don’t know what Salma Hayek and Tiffany Haddish were thinking. Margot Robbie and Elizabeth Moss are my best dressed females. Chadwick Boseman please marry me. I know there’s a 14 year age gap but we can work with that. Age is nothing but a number. I love you. Please be the T’Challa to my Olori-Challa.
So excited to see some red carpet Fashion last night, awards season this year has been sorta bland in terms of red carpet fashion moments (owing to the times up movement and equal pay and all that, dong get me wrong i am also for those movements) however I am glad that last night had some fashion statements that would go down in the archives as a fashion moment.
Meryl Streep did it for me. She looks so stunning at her age.