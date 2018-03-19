BN Playlist of The Week: Beats by Sarz

This week’s playlist celebrates a renowned hitmaker and beat beast, Sarz. If you are ready to get down, don’t hesitate to hit the play button and get serenaded by top songs produced by Sarz over the years. Enjoy!

Listen below:

Ghetto (Prod. Sarz) Shank 3:45 Shekpe Ft. Reminisce (Prod. Sarz) M.I 3:49 Warn Yourself Ft. Wizkid (Prod. Sarz) Omawumi 3:41 Sound It (Prod. Sarz) Wizkid 3:11 Kondo (Prod. Sarz) Da Grin 3:31 Kako Bii Chicken (Prod. Sarz) Dance For Me Ft. Wizkid (Prod. Sarz) E.M.E 2:38 Eleniyan Ft. Wizkid (Prod. Sarz) Reminisce 3:42 Kilofe (Prod. Sarz) Wizkid 3:16 Beat Of Life (Samba) feat. Wizkid Sarz 3:52