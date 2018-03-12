Chic & Curvy! Nollywood Actress Lisa Omorodion covers La Mode Magazine’s Latest Issue

Nollywood actress, Lisa Omorodion is the latest cover star for La Mode Magazine‘s Chic & Curvy issue.
See the full spread below:
Credit:
Photography: @grand_photo_ltd
Makeup: @zandikam_visage
Stylist: @iamcutesaint for Cutesaint Styles
Outfit: @jpkouture @yourniiffe
Accessories: @wowaccessories
Hair Stylist: @haykraftbeautystudio
Graphics: @benzikmedia
La Mode Magazine: @lamodemag
Publisher: @sandraodige
Curves aided by tight waist trainers?
beautiful bold woman.
Picture 3 tho, naaaa not werking. looks like she is choking on her own boobs
Throw the whole magazine away. Emmm picture #3 issa no baby girl. U about to suffocate… who directed this shoot? Y’all need to stop with this mess lmao
I guess when overweight people add body magic and waist cincher join, we can call them curvy.
I don’t understand what people call curvy in Nigeria. This lady, Toolz, Bella Naija’s style editor, Eki are fine ladies but are NOT curvy. In Nigeria, anyone that’s overly big, (sometimes fat) with hips and big butt are curvy. Boity Thulo, Osas Ighodaro, Mercy Johnson, Juliet Ibrahim, etc; that’s what you call curvy.
She’s pretty. The 3rd photo doesn’t work for me though