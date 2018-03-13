A Relaxed Lounge Area, Welcoming Diners & Curated Events! Chocolate City Group launches CCX Lounge in Abuja

CCX Lounge, a subsidiary of Chocolate City Group recently opened its doors to the public at its flagship location inside the Jabi Lake Mall, Abuja. CCX Lounge in Abuja incorporates a lively yet relaxed lounge area, welcoming diners, and guests to everything from brunches to after-work beer and pre-dinner cocktails. Its primary focus is a carefully curated roster of events that aim to deliver the best live entertainment experience in the FCT, Abuja. The bar menu offers a wonderful selection of classic cocktails, fine wine, popular spirits and aperitifs, beers, and contemporary seasonal concoctions prepared by the lounge’s in-house Super-mixologist Daniel Jaja.

“CCX is a logical extension of the Chocolate City brand which has become synonymous with great entertainment products and services; from discovering and managing multi-award-winning artists to creating and curating high-quality content. CCX aims to significantly change the live entertainment industry with this new offering. This is a project that has been close to our hearts for a few years now” said Audu Maikori the CEO of Chocolate City Group.

Speaking about the business, Paul Okeugo, Group COO of Chocolate City and CEO of CCX said “Our foray into the food and beverage industry is long overdue and has always been part of Chocolate City Group’s overall expansion plans to become a 360-degree media and entertainment business. Our goal is to create a franchise that leverages on our culture and export that to the world, as opposed to the trend of promoting foreign chain concepts. We are proud that this business is 100% Nigerian and the CCX brand hopes to be in additional locations over the next few years. We have partnered with Argentil Capital Partners who like us are proudly Nigerian and who have shown great support in helping us achieve this dream”

The lounge which is located at the Jabi Lake Mall offers a bright, airy and attractive new place to dine or relax in a great location overlooking the Jabi Lake, Abuja. With the emphasis on exciting taste and a warm and hospitable welcome, CCX Lounge is best suited for lunches, evening meals and special occasion events. Guests to CCX Lounge Abuja can come in from 11.00 am to enjoy meals or drinks and the lounge remains open till 2.00 am.

Aibee Abidoye, General Manager of Chocolate City Group and Executive Director of CCX said: “it has been especially exciting for me working with an all-female cast to bring color and life to an idea that was once a power-point presentation and now sits right by the Jabi Lake, Abuja”. The entire design and construction of the CCX Lounge was executed by young Nigerian professionals including Nkechi Kwalmi the architect and contractor, Abi Galadima a young and upcoming interior designer and Ms. Uche Okugo, GM of CCX Lounge.

More updates about curated events and happenings at CCX Abuja can be found by following on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

