A Relaxed Lounge Area, Welcoming Diners & Curated Events! Chocolate City Group launches CCX Lounge in Abuja

CCX Lounge, a subsidiary of Chocolate City Group recently opened its doors to the public at its flagship location inside the Jabi Lake Mall, Abuja. CCX Lounge in Abuja incorporates a lively yet relaxed lounge area, welcoming diners, and guests to everything from brunches to after-work beer and pre-dinner cocktails. Its primary focus is a carefully curated roster of events that aim to deliver the best live entertainment experience in the FCT, Abuja. The bar menu offers a wonderful selection of classic cocktails, fine wine, popular spirits and aperitifs, beers, and contemporary seasonal concoctions prepared by the lounge’s in-house Super-mixologist Daniel Jaja.
“CCX is a logical extension of the Chocolate City brand which has become synonymous with great entertainment products and services; from discovering and managing multi-award-winning artists to creating and curating high-quality content. CCX aims to significantly change the live entertainment industry with this new offering. This is a project that has been close to our hearts for a few years now” said Audu Maikori the CEO of Chocolate City Group.
Speaking about the business, Paul Okeugo, Group COO of Chocolate City and CEO of CCX said “Our foray into the food and beverage industry is long overdue and has always been part of Chocolate City Group’s overall expansion plans to become a 360-degree media and entertainment business. Our goal is to create a franchise that leverages on our culture and export that to the world, as opposed to the trend of promoting foreign chain concepts. We are proud that this business is 100% Nigerian and the CCX brand hopes to be in additional locations over the next few years. We have partnered with Argentil Capital Partners who like us are proudly Nigerian and who have shown great support in helping us achieve this dream”
The lounge which is located at the Jabi Lake Mall offers a bright, airy and attractive new place to dine or relax in a great location overlooking the Jabi Lake, Abuja. With the emphasis on exciting taste and a warm and hospitable welcome, CCX Lounge is best suited for lunches, evening meals and special occasion events. Guests to CCX Lounge Abuja can come in from 11.00 am to enjoy meals or drinks and the lounge remains open till 2.00 am.
Aibee Abidoye, General Manager of Chocolate City Group and Executive Director of CCX said: “it has been especially exciting for me working with an all-female cast to bring color and life to an idea that was once a power-point presentation and now sits right by the Jabi Lake, Abuja”. The entire design and construction of the CCX Lounge was executed by young Nigerian professionals including Nkechi Kwalmi the architect and contractor, Abi Galadima a young and upcoming interior designer and Ms. Uche Okugo, GM of CCX Lounge.
More updates about curated events and happenings at CCX Abuja can be found by following on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
I get that it is a sponsored post but i Feel BN should do their research.
First and formost….their cocktail/mocktails are CRAP.
The Pina-colada i ordered was CI-EXOTIC Pineapple and coconut….turned into a glass with ICE…CRAP
the other cocktails we ordered too…nonsense
The place was hot and everything on the menu was sold-out…despite the fact that they just opened that evening and we were not up to 10 seated there.
They need to understudy Traffic and Vanilla and Co and see how they get things done
Hello Dame, Thanks a lot for your feedback. We have only recently opened and feedback like yours is important to us as we continue to improve our service and product offerings. While you were there, did you try our finger food?
Please send us a private message on our Instagram page and a member of our team will reach out to you to personally go over your review. Thanks once again Dame and we hope to see you sometime soon.
Happy for Choc City on this new one. Seems most of them are trying to diversify in that entertainment industry, Saw Banky’s post on IG the other day too.
I’ve been to the lounge and I think the place really has a great ambience, service for me was great and the beer was cold! It’s a new place so I get Dame’s issue, but I’d give them some time before I draw conclusions.
Looking forward to them bringing their Choc City events to Abuja. No be only Lagos people sabi enjoy. 😃
From music to this? I trust Audu Maikori and his team sha, they’ve been great visionaries in the entertainment industry and I am sure they will succeed with this one too. I will certainly check it out and see.
Lovely place! I like their live music stage and Jeremiah Gyang killed it the last time they had their event. It kinda reminded me of Hard rock in Lagos, but with an African feel to it.
Very good looking space for people that want to take pepper dem pictures.
I’ve been there thrice already. The ambience of the place is the first catch. The music and drinks are quite cool. I’ll recommend the place to visitors looking for somewhere to chill
I know this place! It has a view of the Jabi Lake water which my friends and I loved the last time we went to the mall for the Black Panther movie. Great shisha and finger foods and the crowd is a great mix of young professionals. Will definitely return.
Different from your typical locations. I was there on Friday evening, it was an amazing experience. It’s a place to be all the time
That Karaoke on Sunday was wonderful! Even though some of the guys who took the mic had very bad voices. LOl. Keep it up guys, we loved the martinis too and will come around again this Sunday.
They have a wonderful selection of menu and drinks. Literally all of them had tasty combinations, it is very hard to decide on one! Though there is room for improvement.