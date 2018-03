It was all glam and glitz at the VIP FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour viewing events that held in Abuja and Lagos at Transcorp Hilton and Eko Hotel respectively. Notable personalities were gathered by Coca-Cola at an unveil event of the real FIFA World Cup Trophy and they also got a chance to have a personal close-up shot with the FIFA World Cup Trophy.

Here are some photos. Can you spot anyone that you know?



