Donald Trump to hold historic meeting with North Korea’s Kim Jong-un

U.S. President Donald Trump has agreed to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Punch reports.

This agreement is coming after several months of tensions between both countries, with threats of nuclear attack.

South Korean National Security Advisor, Chung Eui-yong, announced the meeting in a press conference in front of the White House.

This will be the first meeting between a United States president and a North Korean leader, the countries only coming close once when Bill Clinton and Kim Jong Il led both countries respectively.

Trump, characteristically, also tweeted about the meeting, writing:

Kim Jong Un talked about denuclearization with the South Korean Representatives, not just a freeze. Also, no missile testing by North Korea during this period of time. Great progress being made but sanctions will remain until an agreement is reached. Meeting being planned!

The meeting would take place by the end of May, Eui-yong said.