“I see a country where women participate in the highest level of politics, since we have failed as men” – PDP Chairman Uche Secondus

National Chairman for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, has said Nigeria will one day have a woman president, The Cable reports.

Seconds said he sees a future where women will participate in the highest level of politics as men has failed over the years. He said:

I see a country where women participate in the highest level of politics, since we have failed as men have over the years. One day, we shall have a woman president. I apologise to women on behalf of men who had been saddled with state responsibility over the years and failed to deliver on their mandates. The struggle for the emancipation of women must continue. We urge women to take advantage of the party’s constitution provision that makes interest form for any elective office free for women. Women should be courageous enough to contest for any elective office ranging from councillor-ship to presidency.