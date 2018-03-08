BellaNaija

A Feature on Food Network & a Presentation in Mauritius! Sisi Yemmie is doing Big Things 

08.03.2018

Food and lifestyle blogger Sisi Yemmie is currently in Mauritius for a conference where she’s speaking to African Members of Paliarment about opportunities in the digital space and convince them to make policies that accommodate creatives.

She shared the information on her Instagram page where she also revealed she’ll be featuring on Food Network channel, tomorrow. She however, didn’t reveal whose show she’ll be on.

2 Comments on A Feature on Food Network & a Presentation in Mauritius! Sisi Yemmie is doing Big Things 
  Miss Fine March 8, 2018 at 8:45 am

    Happy for you. Keep on soaring, you will soon hit a million subscribers.

    Love this! 28
  great stuff! March 8, 2018 at 12:28 pm

    I just like sisi Yemmie she is just herself; no forming no fake accent. Welldone sisi keep winning.

    Love this! 30
