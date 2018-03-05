Who says Women Don’t Love Football? Watch them Juggle a Ball to Win VVIP Tickets to the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour

It’s popularly said that “what a boy can do, a girl can do better!” When the VVIP ticket to see the original FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour is the prize to win, you can be sure that every girl will give her best in any competition.

The task was simple, girls were asked to juggle a football for 90 seconds. Watch this video to see the hilarious responses.

We hear the VVIP treatment includes an all-expenses-paid trip to Lagos, 5-star accommodation, meet and greet with celebrities and loads more.

Follow Coca-Cola on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to also join the challenge to win a VVIP ticket.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

Sponsored Content