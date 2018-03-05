President Buhari to visit Yobe, Benue & Taraba State

BellaNaija

05.03.2018

President Buhari to visit Yobe, Benue & Taraba - BellaNaijaPresident Muhammadu Buhari will be visiting a few states troubled by insecurity in 2018, The Cable reports.

The planned visit was announced in a statement released by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

The president will be visiting Taraba, Yobe, Benue, Zamfara, and Rivers states.

The visit is coming after Nigerians had criticised the president’s presence at the Ajimobi-Ganduje wedding.

The president had failed to visit Yobe State after the abduction of 110 girls, people complained.

Adesina, in the statement, asked that Nigerians in the affected areas cooperate with security agencies. The statement said:

In view of recent terrorist attacks, criminal activities and communal clashes in some States leading to tragic loss of lives and kidnapping of 110 schoolgirls, President Muhammadu Buhari immediately tasked the Armed Forces and other Security agencies to compile comprehensive reports on the various incidents.

Having received and studied the Reports, the President has decided to undertake an on the spot assessment of the various occurrences and to meet and console the communities affected.

From today, March 5, he will visit Taraba, and subsequently Benue, Yobe, Zamfara and Rivers States.

President Buhari has been receiving daily briefings, and has been in constant touch with the Governors, and has been updated with situation reports.

The president calls on all Nigerians especially those in the affected areas to cooperate fully with the security agencies to enable them curb the spate of crimes, bring those responsible to justice and prevent further occurrences.

  • Hummu March 5, 2018 at 3:06 pm

    With all due respect Mr.President, you are a day late and a dollar short. You had to be criticised for attending a Kano wedding in order for you to realize that you haven’t acted presidential. You ignored the citizens of Benue, Taraba, Yobe in distress for months , but could find thr time to attend a Wedding Well, see you next year at the ballot box.

    Love this! 11 Reply
    • tunmi March 5, 2018 at 8:28 pm

      Hmmm….not quite. Weddings can and usually are a form of networking.

      It appears bad, but I don’t think he abandoned them.

      Love this! 1
    • E March 5, 2018 at 10:07 pm

      @tunmi
      Huh?!!!!

      Love this! 15
    • nnenne March 6, 2018 at 4:22 am

      @ Hunnu…That is rigging allows you!
      Who is in charge of security again?

      Love this! 1
