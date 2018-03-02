“Frozen” director says she’s open to giving Elsa a Girlfriend in the Sequel

BellaNaija

Fans of “Frozen” have been speculating since the first movie arrived if the lead Elsa is gay, with some going as far as terming “Let It Go,” the theme song, as a coming out anthem.

In an interview with Huffington Post, writer and co-director Jennifer Lee has said she has heard the speculations, and “we’ll see where we go.” she said:

I love everything people are saying [and] people are thinking about with our film ― that it’s creating dialogue, that Elsa is this wonderful character that speaks to so many people. It means the world to us that we’re part of these conversations.

Where we’re going with it, we have tons of conversations about it, and we’re really conscientious about these things. For me … Elsa’s every day telling me where she needs to go, and she’ll continue to tell us. I always write from character-out, and where Elsa is and what Elsa’s doing in her life, she’s telling me every day. We’ll see where we go.

  • Jaiye March 2, 2018 at 3:47 pm

    And the gay agenda is being consolidated

    Love this! 45 Reply
  • Udegbunam Chukwudi March 2, 2018 at 3:54 pm

    Is it so hard to say an emphatic YES or NO. Who has time for all this beating about the bush? Last last we know it won’t happen because box office over everything else

    Love this! 19 Reply
  • bruno March 2, 2018 at 4:11 pm

    promoting homosexuality to kids
    sign of end times
    jesus pls come quick
    america is sodom and gomorah
    the world is coming to an end

    what else?

    they better give elsa a girlfriend. not every queen needs a king. sometimes a queen needs another queen.

    I think elsa and mereda (from brave) would make a perfect couple or even moana sef. an inter racial lesbian couple. that will kill racism in america.

    Love this! 37 Reply
  • Bowl March 2, 2018 at 5:26 pm

    Nsogbu adighi! What brazen boldness !

    Love this! 17 Reply
  • tunmi March 2, 2018 at 6:52 pm

    “giving her a girlfriend”

    If I was LGBT I would be insulted but then again how many cartoons are LGBT. How about writing a character who is queer instead of dashing them as though you’re doing them a favor. Don’t be like JK Rowling, don’t just dash these characters identities, create them with it.

    Love this! 25 Reply
    • Udegbunam Chukwudi March 2, 2018 at 7:00 pm

      GBAM!

      Love this! 6
  • passingby March 2, 2018 at 9:39 pm

    Oh hell nawh to the nawh nawh nawh. They got a little pill for anxiety, depression and other mental ill health but they got to push this ‘forcing a round peg into a square hole’ thing as a healthy choice to offer children. When are they going to start pushing strawberry flavoured xtasy pops or hash brownies at the kiddies. Disgusting. No more of that letting it go nonsense in my home. Mtchewwww. I draw the line when they start corrupting kids!!!!

    Love this! 44 Reply
  • Olori March 2, 2018 at 9:49 pm

    lol is this the real bruno? By the way, Sodom and Gomorrah???? LMAO. But this is all shades of scary though. It’s definitely one of many signs of the end times. Homosexuality being normalized and indoctrinated into the pure and fragile minds of children. What is more evil than that? I would never discriminate against any LGBT person. It’s all love; but please don’t intentionally hack into the psyche of these kids. This is so disturbing.

    Love this! 31 Reply
    • Cocolette March 2, 2018 at 10:50 pm

      LoL… Apparently you didn’t read to the end of Bruno’s comment… You would have realized that it’s indeed the real bruno

      Love this! 37
    • BlueEyed March 3, 2018 at 10:22 pm

      Lol and you think you are shielding them from becoming homosexuals ?? My dear, wake up from your slumber! LGBT agenda or not boo, the child will be gay regardless! So please start preparing your naive mind, so you don’t die of a heart attack.

      Love this! 2
  • Lailatu March 2, 2018 at 10:52 pm

    They better not try it or else they will see how fast parents dump all things frozen. Nobody wants that kind ish.

    Love this! 27 Reply
