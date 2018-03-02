“Frozen” director says she’s open to giving Elsa a Girlfriend in the Sequel

Fans of “Frozen” have been speculating since the first movie arrived if the lead Elsa is gay, with some going as far as terming “Let It Go,” the theme song, as a coming out anthem.
In an interview with Huffington Post, writer and co-director Jennifer Lee has said she has heard the speculations, and “we’ll see where we go.” she said:
I love everything people are saying [and] people are thinking about with our film ― that it’s creating dialogue, that Elsa is this wonderful character that speaks to so many people. It means the world to us that we’re part of these conversations.
Where we’re going with it, we have tons of conversations about it, and we’re really conscientious about these things. For me … Elsa’s every day telling me where she needs to go, and she’ll continue to tell us. I always write from character-out, and where Elsa is and what Elsa’s doing in her life, she’s telling me every day. We’ll see where we go.
