Lupita Nyong’o, Yvonne Orji, Jidenna, Janelle Monae, Ava DuVernay attend the 2018 #FemTheFuture Pre-Oscars Brunch

Janelle Monae and Belvedere Vodka kick-offed “A Beautiful Future” Campaign with Fem the Future Brunch at Catch LA on March 2, 2018 in West Hollywood, California.

The singer-actress hosted a brunch for her organization Fem the Future, which empowers female music executives, filmmakers and engineers. Launched in 2016, Janelle Monae calls the organization “a grassroots movement” and “a tribe full of women and men who want to see women soar, who want to see a light being shined on women storytellers, music producers, engineers, and so on and so forth.”

The event was attended by Lupita Nyong’o, Geena Davis, Grimes, Rosario Dawson, Ava DuVernay, Tessa Thompson, Danai Gurira, Serayah McNeill, Jidenna, Dee Rees, Yvonne Orji, Matt McGorry and more.

See photos below.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Donato Sardella