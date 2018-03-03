BellaNaija

Lupita Nyong’o, Yvonne Orji, Jidenna, Janelle Monae, Ava DuVernay attend the 2018 #FemTheFuture Pre-Oscars Brunch

03.03.2018 at By 2 Comments

Janelle Monae and Belvedere Vodka kick-offed “A Beautiful Future” Campaign with Fem the Future Brunch at Catch LA on March 2, 2018 in West Hollywood, California.

The singer-actress hosted a brunch for her organization Fem the Future, which empowers female music executives, filmmakers and engineers. Launched in 2016, Janelle Monae calls the organization “a grassroots movement” and “a tribe full of women and men who want to see women soar, who want to see a light being shined on women storytellers, music producers, engineers, and so on and so forth.”

The event was attended by Lupita Nyong’o, Geena Davis, Grimes, Rosario Dawson, Ava DuVernay, Tessa Thompson, Danai Gurira, Serayah McNeill, Jidenna, Dee Rees, Yvonne Orji, Matt McGorry and more.

Janelle Monae

Lupita Nyong’o

Danai Gurira

Jay Ellis

Yvonne Orji

Tessa Thompson

Ava DuVernay

Serayah McNeill

Debra L. Lee

Rosario Dawson

Jeannie Mai

Jidenna and Janelle Monae

Tessa Thompson, Lupita Nyong’o, Janelle Monae and Danai Gurira

Lupita Nyong’o, Janelle Monae and Danai Gurira

Elaine Welteroth, Actors Yvonne Orji, Janelle Monae and Jay Ellis

Yvonne Orji, Tessa Thompson, Ava Duvernay, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira and Dee Rees

Alicia Quarles and Janelle Monae

Nana Kwabena Tuffuor, Chuck Lightning, Lord Kelli Andrews, Jidenna, Nate Wonder, Janelle Monae and Mikael Moore

Lupita Nyong’o, Yvonne Orji and Luvvie Ajayi

Lupita Nyong’o and Danai Gurira

DJ Kitty Cash

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Donato Sardella

