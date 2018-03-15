Individuals to Institutions: Freedom Foundation’s Relentless Crusade of Rehabilitation | Watch Lagos Diaries Episode 3

An entire community plagued with the illegal drug trade and abuse coupled with widespread commercial sex. This was the story of Empire. The small community in Yaba had achieved such infamy that prospective tenants avoided the area for fear of their lives. Area boys owned the streets as extortion was the order of the day. It becomes further surprising when one realizes that this community is right in the heart of Lagos. My Lagos Diaries shone the light on Empire (originally called Oju Oluwa) in its third episode.

Since 2007, Freedom Foundation collaborated with Chief Olagundoye Davies, Baale (community leader) of Empire to bring the much-needed change. Within a few short years, area boys were beginning to find gainful employment made possible by a strategic partnership between the Nigerian Police and Freedom Foundation. The ladies of the night also got their fair share of reformation too via skill acquisition trainings. Empire went from a troubled community where terror walks day & night to a serene settlement where everyone can pursue a clean livelihood from dawn to dusk.

Freedom Foundation, through My Lagos Diaries, is shining the light on some areas of society that are plain for everyone to see but have been paid no attention. In addition, Freedom Foundation is not only identifying a problem, it is actively providing solutions. If you missed the Reemergence of Empire on television, catch up with it on YouTube

