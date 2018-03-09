BellaNaija

The One Woman Show! Ireti Doyle, Kate Henshaw, OC Ukeje attend Kemi ‘Lala’ Akindoju’s “Naked”

09.03.2018

During the week actress and filmmaker Kemi ‘Lala’ Akindoju held her one woman show – a first of its kind- in Lagos.

The stage play titled Naked, saw the actress in her full glory as she played diverse roles.
Naked was written by poet Titilope Sonuga and produced by Lala, herself, alongside Brenda Uphopho and directed by Kenneth Uphopho.

Toyosi Phillips, Tope Tedala, Ireti Doyle, OC Ukeje, Kate Henshaw and more stars came out to support her.

See photos below:

Photo Credit: @omidephotography and @obiioutloud

4 Comments on The One Woman Show! Ireti Doyle, Kate Henshaw, OC Ukeje attend Kemi ‘Lala’ Akindoju’s “Naked”
  • Temi March 10, 2018 at 2:26 am

    Lala iz a filmmaker now.

    Love this! 11 Reply
    • Patty boo March 10, 2018 at 8:40 am

      Yes she is a filmmaker now

      Love this! 15
    • Temi March 10, 2018 at 8:48 am

      Aren’t we all.

      Love this! 8
  • Kate March 10, 2018 at 10:03 pm

    Isn’t Toyosi Phillips now Toyosi Etim-Effiong?

    Love this! 3 Reply
