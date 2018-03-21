Oral B commemorates World Oral Health Day with Mobile Dental Clinic to Promote Good Oral Hygiene

Oral-B, the Oral Care brand of Procter & Gamble, has taken its Mobile Dental Clinic (MDC) to residents of Iyana Ipaja Lagos to commemorate this year’s World Oral Health Day (WOHD). The event, which held on Tuesday, is in line with Oral B’s goal to promote good oral hygiene among Nigerians.

The World Oral Health Day is celebrated every year, March 20th, to bring to the fore the benefits of a healthy mouth and to promote worldwide awareness of oral health and the importance to both old and young. This year’s theme “Say ahh; Think Mouth, Think Health’ aims at drawing attention to the fact that a healthy mouth is crucial to maintaining overall health and quality of life.

Speaking at the event, Tolulope Pogoson, Brand Manager Oral B stated: “Healthy teeth and gums are fundamental to overall health and well-being of all; because we understand this, we are committed to making Nigerians fully aware of the benefits of having good oral hygiene.”

She added, “Oral-B is dedicated to improving the oral health of all Nigerians through our programs, most especially our mobile dental clinic. We are pleased that Nigerian consumers trust Oral-B when it comes to the dental health of their families. At Procter & Gamble, it is our purpose to improve the lives of consumers with our brands and programs like the Mobile Dental Clinic Program which is specifically designed to provide free oral care education and dental health checks to Nigerians in a bid to achieve significantly healthier lives starting from oral care”

The Oral-B brand is a worldwide leader in both toothpaste and tooth brushing market; working closely with the dental professionals to deliver high-quality products. The Mobile Dental Clinic (MDC) program provides free dental consultation and care to over 2 million Nigerians annually.

Oral-B Pro-Health Toothpaste was developed by dentists and is proven to prevent eight most common oral health problems, which include tooth holes, bad breath, gum problems, tooth sensitivity, stains, bacteria deposits, tartar, and enamel erosion.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————————

Sponsored Content