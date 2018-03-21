Enjoy the Best of French Cuisine at Goût de France | March 21st – 23rd

The largest celebration of French cuisine in the world is about to happen! Goût de France/Good France will bring together over 3,000 restaurants and 150 embassies over five continents in a celebration of French gastronomy.
Date: Wednesday, March 21st to Friday, March 23rd.
In Lagos, the French Embassy in Nigeria, Institut Français and Alliance Française are glad to invite you to book a table at the 3 participating restaurants. They will specially design French-inspired dinners to celebrate the vitality of French cuisine:
- The Sky at Eko Hotel, Wednesday 21st March
- Tarragon, Wednesday 21st March
- Noir Restaurant, Friday 23rd March
Moreover, Chefs Tiyan Alile and Alex Oke will offer exclusive cooking workshops, so you can learn how to prepare typical French delicacies.
——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————
Bellanaija is a media partner for Goût de France