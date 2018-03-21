Enjoy the Best of French Cuisine at Goût de France | March 21st – 23rd

The largest celebration of French cuisine in the world is about to happen! Goût de France/Good France will bring together over 3,000 restaurants and 150 embassies over five continents in a celebration of French gastronomy.

Date: Wednesday, March 21st to Friday, March 23rd.

In Lagos, the French Embassy in Nigeria, Institut Français and Alliance Française are glad to invite you to book a table at the 3 participating restaurants. They will specially design French-inspired dinners to celebrate the vitality of French cuisine:

The Sky at Eko Hotel, Wednesday 21 st March

Tarragon, Wednesday 21 st March

Noir Restaurant, Friday 23 rd March

Moreover, Chefs Tiyan Alile and Alex Oke will offer exclusive cooking workshops, so you can learn how to prepare typical French delicacies.



