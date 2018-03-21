BellaNaija

Enjoy the Best of French Cuisine at Goût de France | March 21st – 23rd

The largest celebration of French cuisine in the world is about to happen! Goût de France/Good France will bring together over 3,000 restaurants and 150 embassies over five continents in a celebration of French gastronomy.

Date: Wednesday, March 21st to Friday, March 23rd.

In Lagos, the French Embassy in Nigeria, Institut Français and Alliance Française are glad to invite you to book a table at the 3 participating restaurants. They will specially design French-inspired dinners to celebrate the vitality of French cuisine:

  • The Sky at Eko Hotel, Wednesday 21st March
  •  Tarragon, Wednesday 21st March
  • Noir Restaurant, Friday 23rd March

Moreover, Chefs Tiyan Alile and Alex Oke will offer exclusive cooking workshops, so you can learn how to prepare typical French delicacies.

