Tara Fela-Durotoye, Kate Henshaw, Mimi Onalaja at the Beauty Souk sponsored by Diamond Bank Plc

20.03.2018 at By 1 Comment

Cosmetologists, makeup artistes, beauticians, beauty bloggers & buyers were recently hosted in Lagos to the biggest beauty products and services fair. Titled the Beauty Souk, the event was powered by Nigeria’s leading supporter of small businesses, Diamond Bank Plc and organized by leading event’s organizer- Eventful Nigeria.

Guests and celebrities in attendance enjoyed numerous activities & freebies ranging from masterclasses from leading experts in the beauty sector to makeup tutorials, cash prizes, beauty makeovers and also heavily discounted products. According to Bank, the Beauty Souk fair was conceived last year to give female entrepreneurs access to new markets and is a further demonstration of the Bank’s #bankonher campaign.

Here are photos from the well-attended event:

1 Comments on Tara Fela-Durotoye, Kate Henshaw, Mimi Onalaja at the Beauty Souk sponsored by Diamond Bank Plc
  • Marsala March 20, 2018 at 6:07 pm

    Diamond Bank please support my Arts inclined idea. Please who do I reach out to???

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Post a comment

