Pornstar suing U.S. President Donald Trump

A pornstar who goes by the name Stormy Daniels is suing United States President Donald Trump, Punch reports.

Daniels whose real name is Stephanie Clifford is seeking a court order to void a non-disclosure agreement between her and Trump.

Daniels’ lawyer Michael Avenatti revealed this on his Twitter, writing:

Earlier today, we filed this complaint seeking a ct order voiding the alleged “hush” agreement between our client S. Clifford aka Stormy Daniels and Donald Trump.

The agreement is void, they said, “because, among other things, Mr Trump never signed.”

Daniels had an intimate relationship with Trump from 2006 to 2007, the document also said, and had intended to make the affair public.

Trump, with help from his lawyer, Michael Cohen, however attempted to “silence Ms Clifford as part of an effort to avoid her telling the truth, thus helping to ensure he won the presidential election.”

An NDA was made, the document said, with the sum of $130,000 to be made as payment to Daniels.

Daniels and Trump were to sign the NDA under the pseudonyms Peggy Peterson and David Dennison, but while Daniels and Cohen did sign, the U.S. President never did, thus voiding the contract.

Cohen had also made public, the sum paid, which also suggested the non-disclosure agreement had been broken.

Photo Credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images