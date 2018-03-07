Pornstar suing U.S. President Donald Trump

A pornstar who goes by the name Stormy Daniels is suing United States President Donald Trump, Punch reports.
Daniels whose real name is Stephanie Clifford is seeking a court order to void a non-disclosure agreement between her and Trump.
Daniels’ lawyer Michael Avenatti revealed this on his Twitter, writing:
Earlier today, we filed this complaint seeking a ct order voiding the alleged “hush” agreement between our client S. Clifford aka Stormy Daniels and Donald Trump.
— Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) March 7, 2018
The agreement is void, they said, “because, among other things, Mr Trump never signed.”
Daniels had an intimate relationship with Trump from 2006 to 2007, the document also said, and had intended to make the affair public.
Trump, with help from his lawyer, Michael Cohen, however attempted to “silence Ms Clifford as part of an effort to avoid her telling the truth, thus helping to ensure he won the presidential election.”
An NDA was made, the document said, with the sum of $130,000 to be made as payment to Daniels.
Daniels and Trump were to sign the NDA under the pseudonyms Peggy Peterson and David Dennison, but while Daniels and Cohen did sign, the U.S. President never did, thus voiding the contract.
Cohen had also made public, the sum paid, which also suggested the non-disclosure agreement had been broken.
Photo Credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images
As if this would ruin his second term chances. You people still don’t understand who you’re dealing with sha. Him supporters no send.
I went to pornhub to search for stormy daniels. oh my goodness!!! what I saw with my eyes my mouth can not talk. she is not a learner. this woman knows how to do her “job” very well.
trump u are a naughty boy, u are a very naughty boy.
OMG Bruno lmfaoooooo
@bruno 😂😂😂
the porn star only collected 130,000 from Trump? she is a learner.
Imagine if this happened whilst Obama was president, that same day he would pack out of the white house. They would fast track ALL of the impeachment process; but watch how Trump scales through this.
It will not only exhibit how racist the american system is, but the imbalance of power. There are people who will cal for impeachment, black people will want him gone, but they don’t have the power. They don’t control the media, or even politics, not even grassroot policitcs.
For a minute i was happy that this might be what finally gets trump booted out of presidency, but it wont even be. I can’t wait to see what the court decides though. I erm did some research re stormy daniels as well- My jesus!!!! lmaoo. imma go back to her videos to take some notes; those skills can literally turn a life around! lmaooooo
It happened under Bill Clinton. Women accused him of sexual harassment and yet nothing happened to him. In fact Gloria Stein hem wrote an article defending his actions. Harvey We in stein set up a fund for his legal bills.
America is a hypocritical society that I agree with. And like Clinton Trump will sadly not be affected by this allegations. The system protects and condones bad behaviour by men from politicians to celebrities and regular folks. Unless that changes this would sadly be the case.
It’s not about men. It’s about power. Women in power also get away with things that aren’t right. Women aren’t much of sexual criminals but the ones they do while in power, they get away with it too. So relax
Did Trump rape her? He paid for her services and so what? You know how many the late Kennedy brothers banged? And our beloved bill Clinton…. Don’t know how much the democrats are paying this ashawo, bunch of sorry loosers
Please what did he do that the average man has not done? Commit adultery? i’m not sure anyone sees him in a different light, if it wasn’t rape or murder what exactly is the fuss about?
@Cmbo, so why did he cough up $130k for her silence?
God help Donald Trump, and the Bible said; the Trump of the Lord shall stand!
And the woman obviously has no shame left…she porned them all.
@NG, because she was doing the porn alone? What about the “shameless” men doing the porn with her? Or Dotard Trump who reportedly asked her to whip him with a Forbes magazine featuring the Trump family? Kinky much?! LMAO! But of course misogyny remains alive and kicking in a Nigeria…