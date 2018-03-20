It’s All about Celebrating Nigerian Ready-to-Wear Brands! Don’t Miss R2W’s Fashion Exhibition | March 23rd – 25th

Join the Fashion Revolution!!!
Attend the R2W Fashion Expo themed the ‘New Frontier’. It’s all about celebrating ready-to-wear outifts in Nigeria made by Nigerians!
Date: Friday, March 23rd, 2018.
- Opening Ceremony
- Registration and Exhibition, all day
- 2.00 p.m.- Exhibition to be declared open by the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Employment and Wealth Creation- Dr. Yakub Olajide Basorun
- 5.00 p.m- Cocktail and Networking
Date: Saturday, March 24th, 2018.
- Registration and Exhibition, all day.
- 10 a.m. Master Classes
- 4 p.m. Fashion Show
Date: Sunday, March 25th: Closing Ceremony
- Exhibition all day
- Closing ceremony at 6:00 pm.
- Award ceremony to distinguished Fashion Designers
- Launch of the R2W Pioneers
Over thirty Nigerian Fashion Designers are expected to participate in the exhibition. And over 3,000 visitors are expected at the three day event.
Venue: Ten Degrees Events Center, Billings Way, Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos.
For more information, check the website here.
Exhibition Space Booking – http://bit.ly/R2W-Exhibition-Space-Booking
Join other VIP Guests now – http://bit.ly/R2W-Fashion-Expo-Guests
Masterclass Training – http://bit.ly/R2W-Masterclass-Training
Mobiles (Call/SMS/WhatsApp):
08037175620, 08023702898
