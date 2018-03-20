BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

It’s All about Celebrating Nigerian Ready-to-Wear Brands! Don’t Miss R2W’s Fashion Exhibition | March 23rd – 25th

20.03.2018 at By Leave a Comment

fashion exhibition

Join the Fashion Revolution!!!

Attend the R2W Fashion Expo themed the ‘New Frontier’. It’s all about celebrating ready-to-wear outifts in Nigeria made by Nigerians!

DateFriday, March 23rd, 2018.

  • Opening Ceremony 
  • Registration and Exhibition, all day
  • 2.00 p.m.- Exhibition to be declared open by the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Employment and Wealth Creation- Dr. Yakub Olajide Basorun
  • 5.00 p.m- Cocktail and Networking

Date: Saturday, March 24th, 2018.

  • Registration and Exhibition, all day.
  • 10 a.m. Master Classes
  • 4 p.m. Fashion Show

Date: Sunday, March 25th: Closing Ceremony

  • Exhibition all day
  • Closing ceremony at 6:00 pm.
  • Award ceremony to distinguished Fashion Designers
  • Launch of the R2W Pioneers

Over thirty Nigerian Fashion Designers are expected to participate in the exhibition. And over 3,000 visitors are expected at the three day event.

Venue: Ten Degrees Events Center, Billings Way, Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos.

For more information, check the website here.

Exhibition Space Booking – http://bit.ly/R2W-Exhibition-Space-Booking

Join other VIP Guests now – http://bit.ly/R2W-Fashion-Expo-Guests

Masterclass Training – http://bit.ly/R2W-Masterclass-Training

Mobiles (Call/SMS/WhatsApp):
08037175620, 08023702898

———————————————————————————————————————————————————–
Sponsored Content

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Private Trips Wande Coal 4:01
  2. Taboo Wande Coal 4:16
  3. Ololufe Wande Coal 4:53
  4. You Bad feat. D'Banj Wande Coal 4:03
  5. Ten Ten ft. Mo'Hits All Stars Wande Coal 3:49
  6. Bumper To Bumper Wande Coal 3:46
  7. Been Long You Saw Me Wande Coal 3:31
  8. Rotate Wande Coal 3:45
  9. The Kick ft. Don Jazzy Wande Coal 4:01
  10. Go Low Wande Coal 3:21
  11. Amorawa Wande Coal 4:05
  12. Ashimapeyin Wande Coal 3:49
  13. Baby Hello Wande Coal 3:30
  14. Aye Dun ft. Skuki Wande Coal 3:48
  15. Superwoman Wande Coal 4:56
  16. Iskaba Wande Coal x DJ Tunez 3:45

Star Features

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija