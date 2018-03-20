It’s All about Celebrating Nigerian Ready-to-Wear Brands! Don’t Miss R2W’s Fashion Exhibition | March 23rd – 25th

Join the Fashion Revolution!!!

Attend the R2W Fashion Expo themed the ‘New Frontier’. It’s all about celebrating ready-to-wear outifts in Nigeria made by Nigerians!



Date: Friday, March 23rd, 2018.

Opening Ceremony

Registration and Exhibition, all day

2.00 p.m.- Exhibition to be declared open by the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Employment and Wealth Creation- Dr. Yakub Olajide Basorun

5.00 p.m- Cocktail and Networking

Date: Saturday, March 24th, 2018.



Registration and Exhibition, all day.

10 a.m. Master Classes

4 p.m. Fashion Show

Date: Sunday, March 25th: Closing Ceremony



Exhibition all day

Closing ceremony at 6:00 pm.

Award ceremony to distinguished Fashion Designers

Launch of the R2W Pioneers

Over thirty Nigerian Fashion Designers are expected to participate in the exhibition. And over 3,000 visitors are expected at the three day event.

Venue: Ten Degrees Events Center, Billings Way, Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos.



For more information, check the website here.



Exhibition Space Booking – http://bit.ly/R2W-Exhibition-Space-Booking



Join other VIP Guests now – http://bit.ly/R2W-Fashion-Expo-Guests



Masterclass Training – http://bit.ly/R2W-Masterclass-Training



Mobiles (Call/SMS/WhatsApp):

08037175620, 08023702898



