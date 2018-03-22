Check out the SO&U Mother’s Day Campaign that got Everyone Talking

Mother’s Day is a global commemoration day that honours mothers and motherhood every year. It’s also a day when brands typically send out goodwill messages to mothers in their communities and around the world. In Nigeria, last Mother’s Day belonged to a brand that is usually behind the scenes – an advertising agency.

In a part of the world where, for many adults, disciplinary encounters with mum was a key part of growing, SO&U’s Mother’s Day campaign was insightful, engaging and loaded with tons of nostalgia-inducing wittiness. The campaign rekindled childhood memories in a fun way, taking us back to a time before video games and mobile devices when growing up often meant clambering over neighbourhood walls, ducking through backyards and, every now and then, engaging mum in a cat and mouse game that mum often won.

Each ad humorously profiled the common tools used during these corrective episodes between mother and child in a way that resonated across Nigeria and beyond. The response was overwhelmingly positive with over 2 million impressions on Twitter and shares across local and international social media platforms.

Most responses reminisced over their own experiences while many contributed suggestions toward extending the campaign. SO&U is a well-known name in Nigerian advertising circles and has been behind some of Nigeria’s most celebrated campaigns over the years. Currently, their portfolio of clients includes Glo, Access Bank, Unilever, Diageo and Indomie Noodles.

