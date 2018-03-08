BellaNaija

#BBNaija: Teddy A’s arrest records surface & get Mixed Reactions

08.03.2018 at By 7 Comments

This year’s edition of the Big Brother Naija reality show is almost at the midway point and the drama is getting more intense as the days go by, both inside and outside the house.

Fan favorite Teddy A has been talked about the most this evening and surprisingly, not for his actions in the house. Apparently, details of his past arrest records in the US leaked online and fans are having a field day discussing it.

According to Who Got Arrested, Teddy A (real name Tope Adenibuyan) has been arrested three times in Texas for offences ranging from driving without headlights, speeding to displaying expired License Plates & Registration.

This has caused quite the discussion online as his fans are defending his actions while others are condemning it.

See some reactions below:

Photo Credit: @iamteddya

7 Comments on #BBNaija: Teddy A’s arrest records surface & get Mixed Reactions
  • Ms B March 8, 2018 at 10:34 pm

    The smear campaign has failed already! TeddyA did not steal, do drugs or kill. He admitted earlier in the game that he has a record…traffic offences are bad but the purpose behind these posts are malicious

    Love this! 41 Reply
  • TheRealist March 8, 2018 at 11:24 pm

    LOL! Naija peeps! First, being arrested does not make an “ex-convict”. Furthermore, these are very minor offenses which prolly would not cost more than a ticket. Nonetheless, I am beginning to suspect that some off his “fans” are into that thug life thingy. Olodumare save us!

    Love this! 29 Reply
  • bash ebony March 8, 2018 at 11:50 pm

    @ Realist… I’m a fan and no i’m not a thug. The truth is , if Nigeria were to be America, all its citizens will be in jail right now for one minor offence or the other. Let them try harder please!

    Love this! 21 Reply
  • Miss shee March 9, 2018 at 12:14 am

    Our taste in the opposite sex can differ sha, I don’t even see an iota of seriousness in every ramification in him. May we not enter one chance as women. Biko, he might have but I personally no see am.

    Love this! 20 Reply
    • ANONYMOUS March 9, 2018 at 3:33 pm

      Me too @ Miss Shee, with tattoo all over his body, smokes all day like chimney.. with his ghetto looks .. i have discovered also that he is not even that intelligent / smart, his music sounded like local yoruba fuji or owambe… but i guess some small girls are being carried away by his forced American accent / slang and to think he only spent 12 years in America compared to Anto that was born and bread in America and that’s why her American accent is effortless … our tastes in the opposite sex truly differ sha ..

      Love this! 7
  • Fizzy March 9, 2018 at 3:15 am

    Teddy A for the win. Bam Bam last girl standing. The girls need to bring their A game on.

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • Ottawa Queen March 9, 2018 at 6:48 am

    Lol! The comments! Whoever went digging on this Teddy A’s arrest, is right now like, “Oh jeez! Na wa o! What next now?

    Seriously though, almost everyone has gotten pulled over or arrested for traffic offences, like someone mentioned above, in Naija we bribe our way through it. That’s why we rarely have mugshots.

    Love this! 12 Reply
