BBNaija: Teddy A’s arrest records surface & get Mixed Reactions

This year’s edition of the Big Brother Naija reality show is almost at the midway point and the drama is getting more intense as the days go by, both inside and outside the house.
Fan favorite Teddy A has been talked about the most this evening and surprisingly, not for his actions in the house. Apparently, details of his past arrest records in the US leaked online and fans are having a field day discussing it.
According to Who Got Arrested, Teddy A (real name Tope Adenibuyan) has been arrested three times in Texas for offences ranging from driving without headlights, speeding to displaying expired License Plates & Registration.
This has caused quite the discussion online as his fans are defending his actions while others are condemning it.
See some reactions below:
If Nigeria is like US half of the ppl here would have been to jail tire…… teddy has said it tire that he was locked up for a month….. try new smear campaign…… our love for teddy cant be decoded…. we love all his imperfections die !!!!!! #BBNaija
— ire (taydee Hay) (@ipeey_) March 8, 2018
Its like people dont know the love we have for Teddy A abi?Dont stop digging &hating o.The more you try to hurt that young man,the more we stick with him like glue. Incase u didnt hear the 1st time,imma say it one more time.We’re sticking through his good&rough moments❤#BBNaija
— Stainless (@MisBeez) March 8, 2018
Teddy A went to jail for minor thing Driving with no headlights,not his fan but yall can be unnecessary tarnishing other people images for likes #bbnaija
— khomotso (@LifesRoses1) March 8, 2018
So this photo is making the rounds. Why? Teddy A is an ex-convict. So freaking what?! And to think that 90% of us are guilty of the crimes for which he was arrested for! Except that in Nigeria, we settle ours with bribes! #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/sAhK47sHwP
— The. Ogee. (@NancyOnuoha) March 8, 2018
My brother was once arrested for not parking his car “correctly” after being stopped by the American police. Give us something else please, the way y’all trying so hard to defame Teddy A does not make sense Lmaooo #BBNaija
— Zainab👑 🇳🇬#BBNaija(Teddy A) (@DeeTreble) March 8, 2018
A lot of people have been to Yankee jail for one reason or the other, Teddy A did not kill anybody so I don’t understand the big deal y’all making about him having been to jail before. Low-life MFs #BBNaija
— Zainab👑 🇳🇬#BBNaija(Teddy A) (@DeeTreble) March 8, 2018
Jail bird Teddy A is an ex convict. #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/HW6863Suzy
— African Savage (@AfricanSavage18) March 8, 2018
Photo Credit: @iamteddya
The smear campaign has failed already! TeddyA did not steal, do drugs or kill. He admitted earlier in the game that he has a record…traffic offences are bad but the purpose behind these posts are malicious
LOL! Naija peeps! First, being arrested does not make an “ex-convict”. Furthermore, these are very minor offenses which prolly would not cost more than a ticket. Nonetheless, I am beginning to suspect that some off his “fans” are into that thug life thingy. Olodumare save us!
@ Realist… I’m a fan and no i’m not a thug. The truth is , if Nigeria were to be America, all its citizens will be in jail right now for one minor offence or the other. Let them try harder please!
Our taste in the opposite sex can differ sha, I don’t even see an iota of seriousness in every ramification in him. May we not enter one chance as women. Biko, he might have but I personally no see am.
Me too @ Miss Shee, with tattoo all over his body, smokes all day like chimney.. with his ghetto looks .. i have discovered also that he is not even that intelligent / smart, his music sounded like local yoruba fuji or owambe… but i guess some small girls are being carried away by his forced American accent / slang and to think he only spent 12 years in America compared to Anto that was born and bread in America and that’s why her American accent is effortless … our tastes in the opposite sex truly differ sha ..
Teddy A for the win. Bam Bam last girl standing. The girls need to bring their A game on.
Lol! The comments! Whoever went digging on this Teddy A’s arrest, is right now like, “Oh jeez! Na wa o! What next now?
Seriously though, almost everyone has gotten pulled over or arrested for traffic offences, like someone mentioned above, in Naija we bribe our way through it. That’s why we rarely have mugshots.