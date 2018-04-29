BellaNaija

Sneak Peek at #BBNaija’s Nina’s Photo Shoot with TiannahStyling ?

29.04.2018

Since leaving the Big Brother Naija house, a lot of the housemates have been creating magic with several collaborations.

BBNaija‘s Nina has teamed up with Toyin Lawani of TiannahStyling to shoot new photos and while the photos have not been released yet, we got a sneak peek on Instagram today.

Check on it!

13 Comments on Sneak Peek at #BBNaija's Nina's Photo Shoot with TiannahStyling
  • Ibiene Pepple April 29, 2018 at 9:37 pm

    Nina looks different

    Love this! 27 Reply
  • Me April 29, 2018 at 11:13 pm

    Bob ain’t gon like this…..

    Love this! 43 Reply
    • Cocolette April 29, 2018 at 11:24 pm

      ???

      Love this! 14
    • Tobie April 30, 2018 at 1:32 am

      Haha you really cracked me up. How you said it so casually. For a sec I was like who is bob again? I only know Mircale and Collins. Not to worry, Bob is watching it all on 4D.

      Love this! 11
    • Boss April 30, 2018 at 10:32 am

      He already deleted her photos on his/her page. He was such an ardent supporter though! He/she really stood up for Nina right from the get go. I will be pissed too.

      Love this! 22
  • Joseph Joyce April 30, 2018 at 4:27 am

    Bravo ? I nearly couldn’t recognize her …..demm she killed it ☺️?

    Love this! 16 Reply
  • king bey April 30, 2018 at 8:21 am

    Nina is soooooooo beautiful!!

    Love this! 11 Reply
  • Nelly April 30, 2018 at 9:48 am

    So Bobrisky spent so much voting for Nina only for Toyin to come show him who the boss is… Lol

    Love this! 29 Reply
    • Boss April 30, 2018 at 10:33 am

      Yeah. I can imagine how vexed he must be. I like Bob though. He fights for what he believes in.

      Love this! 14
    • Olu April 30, 2018 at 1:14 pm

      @Boss

      ….until it gets snatched away!

      Love this! 11
  • Chantelle April 30, 2018 at 12:15 pm

    This girl’s transformation is the bomb!!!! Wow!!! I love what I see.?

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • Anonymous April 30, 2018 at 4:15 pm

    Does Nina knows if they are best of friends or enemy,or did they mandate her to model for Bob alone..abeg…

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • Lilo April 30, 2018 at 11:06 pm

    Pele bob. These heaux ain’t loyal

    Love this! 11 Reply
