Sneak Peek at #BBNaija’s Nina’s Photo Shoot with TiannahStyling ?

Since leaving the Big Brother Naija house, a lot of the housemates have been creating magic with several collaborations.
BBNaija‘s Nina has teamed up with Toyin Lawani of TiannahStyling to shoot new photos and while the photos have not been released yet, we got a sneak peek on Instagram today.
Check on it!
Nina looks different
Bob ain’t gon like this…..
???
Haha you really cracked me up. How you said it so casually. For a sec I was like who is bob again? I only know Mircale and Collins. Not to worry, Bob is watching it all on 4D.
He already deleted her photos on his/her page. He was such an ardent supporter though! He/she really stood up for Nina right from the get go. I will be pissed too.
Bravo ? I nearly couldn’t recognize her …..demm she killed it ☺️?
Nina is soooooooo beautiful!!
So Bobrisky spent so much voting for Nina only for Toyin to come show him who the boss is… Lol
Yeah. I can imagine how vexed he must be. I like Bob though. He fights for what he believes in.
@Boss
….until it gets snatched away!
This girl’s transformation is the bomb!!!! Wow!!! I love what I see.?
Does Nina knows if they are best of friends or enemy,or did they mandate her to model for Bob alone..abeg…
Pele bob. These heaux ain’t loyal