“Sometimes it’s okay to let go of a business venture that is draining your spirit” – Linda Ikeji has a message for every Entrepreneur out there

Linda Ikeji on her Instagram has shared a message to help encourage all the entrepreneurs striving to succeed.

The blogger shared photos of her former business venture – the magazine FM&B (Fashion, Modelling & Beauty).

For 4 years she was at it, 2006 – 2009, and she managed to public 5 editions, before finally giving up on it.

She, however, didn’t give up on her dreams, she added.

Encouraging entrepreneurs everywhere, Linda said while it is important to not give up, it is also important to recognise what isn’t one’s calling. She wrote:

My hustle before before. Lol. Started FM&B (Fashion, Modeling and Beauty) magazine in 2006 until 2009. Managed to produce 5 editions of the magazine before I gave up on it. I gave up on this particular venture but I didn’t give up on my dreams of being successful, of making it in life. I always believed if I failed in one thing, I could succeed in another.

For hustlers out there still fighting for their dreams, it’s okay to give up on some ventures you believe without any doubt is going nowhere and start something else, put energy into something new. You can be successful in something else. Those of us who have made it always advise ‘dont give up, never give up until you have made it’, and that’s good advice but sometimes it’s okay to let go of a business venture that is draining your spirit, taking all your time, money, resources and giving nothing back to you. Some ventures are fruitless, and what you can hope is to have discernment on time to tell which is and move away from it asap. I know people who have been on a particular hustle for over 15 years and refuse to let it go because they think one day sha, I go blow. If after so many years and that one day hasn’t come, maybe it will, maybe it won’t. But here’s the thing; what if you’re not on the right path? What if there’s something else out there that you were called to do? To be? What if your destiny is on some other venture? You must be willing to try other things. You must be willing to let go of the life you planned so as to have the life that is waiting for you.

And its beyond money. Are you doing a business/work that makes you happy? Does it serve you? Grow you? Is this what you really want to do for the rest of your life? I know people who started businesses because others succeeded in it and not because it’s what they truly wanted to do.

I started the mag because Betty Irabor succeeded in it and I wanted to be like her, the next great magazine publisher forgetting that I had my path to follow in life. Thankfully, I found myself. I hope you discover your path in life soon and do what you were truly called into this world to do and not what you THINK you should be doing. Bless you & yours

