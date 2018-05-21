BN Red Carpet Fab: 2018 Billboard Music Awards | #BBMAs

BellaNaija

It was a great night of music tonight at the 2018 Billboard Music Awardswhich held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, 20th of May.

The red carpet just wrapped up while the awards show is underway.
BellaNaija has got all the red carpet fabulosity for you.

The show was hosted by American Idol winner and current The Voice coach Kelly Clarkson and there was an Icon Award performance from Janet Jackson.

The event was attended by Diplo, DJ Khaled, kygo, Khalid, Shawn Mendes, Jennifer Lopez, , BTS, Christina Aguilera, Demi Lovato, John Legend, Nick Jonas, French Montana, Hailey Baldwin, Halsey, The Chainsmokers, Kelly Clarkson, Dua Lipa, Ariana Grande and more.

See all the photos below.

***

Red Carpet

360 Style

Ciara

Upclose & Fab

Janet Jackson

Jennifer Lopez

Taylor Swift

Justine Skye

Bebe Rexha

Red Carpet Ready

Alison Brie

Kesha

Padma Lakshmi

Ashlee Simpson

Mila Kunis

Hailey Baldwin

Camila Cabello

Black Beauties

Kelly Clarkson

Tyra Banks

Normani

Jenna Dewan

Chrissy Metz

Christina Aguilera

Printastic

Demi Lovato

Colour Burst

Dua Lipa

Alyson Stoner

I Stand Out

Patrick Starrr

Z LaLa

Me & My Crew

BTS

Rhona Bennett, Terry Ellis, and Cindy Herron of musical group En Vogue

The Gents

DJ Khaled

Ne-Yo

Derek Hough

Nick Jonas

Khalid

21 Savage

Quavo

John Legend

Diplo

Sway Calloway

Luis Fonsi

Shawn Mendes

Darren Criss

Angel Merino aka Mac Daddyy

Prince Jackson

Andy Cohen

French Montana

The Show

Hosting Swag

Spotted

Ariana Grande

Hailey Baldwin

Rebel Wilson

Winner’s Circle

Khalid

Luis Fonsi

Taylor Swift

BTS

Andrew Taggart (L) and Alex Pall of music group The Chainsmokers

Post Malone (L) and 21 Savage (R)

Janet Jackson

Sam Hunt

Camila Cabello

Performances

Ariana Grande

Dua Lipa

Shawn Mendes

Christina Aguilera (L) and Demi Lovato

Christina Aguilera

Jennifer Lopez

Khalid (L) and Shawn Mendes

Janet Jackson

Kelly Clarkson

Camila Cabello

BTS

B

Sandra Denton (L) and Cheryl James (R) of Salt-N-Pepa

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Frazier Harrison | John Shearer | Kevin Winter | Kevin Mazur | Ethan Miller

