BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

President Buhari to travel to UK tomorrow to see Doctor

07.05.2018 at By 12 Comments

President Buhari to travel to UK on Saturday to see Doctor | BellaNaijaPresident Muhammadu Buhari has announced that he will be travelling to the United Kingdom tomorrow to see his doctor.

The president made the announcement on his Twitter, saying the travel is at the request of his doctor.

He announced that he will be away for 4 days, writing:

I will be traveling to the United Kingdom tomorrow, to see my doctor, at his request. Will be away for four days; back in Abuja on Saturday, May 12.

The Presidency @NGRPresident has issued a statement to this effect. I look forward to my 2-day State Visit to Jigawa State on Monday and Tuesday next week, after my return.

The president, who has announced his intention to run for a 2nd term in office, was in London for over 100 days in 2017 for a medical leave.

12 Comments on President Buhari to travel to UK tomorrow to see Doctor
  • MrF May 7, 2018 at 10:05 pm

    Better for him ooo

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • Fried plantain May 8, 2018 at 12:22 am

    What else is new?

    Love this! 22 Reply
  • miss_nk May 8, 2018 at 12:46 am

    This sick senile old man wont rest. Maybe he wants to die in office so he can be given state burial

    Love this! 15 Reply
  • Smh May 8, 2018 at 1:21 am

    Buhari the travel blogger. Nothing do you, enjoy it while it lasts. The clock is ticking

    Love this! 33 Reply
    • Olori May 8, 2018 at 7:12 am

      LMAO wtf 😂😅😆 afi travel blogger nah. will soon give social prefect a run for her money 😄

      Love this! 13
  • nene+ May 8, 2018 at 9:09 am

    He is in office for his health and family. His health is our priority. Millions of tax payers sweat are his benefit.

    Love this! 19 Reply
  • Kung Fu Panda May 8, 2018 at 9:28 am

    If you people like…vote for him again.

    Love this! 13 Reply
  • Nikky May 8, 2018 at 11:27 am

    This is very frustrating and embarrassing to read!!!! Why not fix or try to improve healthcare in Nigeria!!!!! What is the incentive to do anything in Nigeria when the people who can don’t even care enough to do anything because they all receive their health care in the U.K. and US???? Tufiakwa!!!! When I become optimistic about my country, something like this comes along and I’m just forlorn. I apologize if I am lamenting, it just comes from a place of frustration

    Love this! 12 Reply
  • Engoz May 8, 2018 at 9:12 pm

    I know it’s foolhardy to expect that the problem of our healthcare system will be solved within 4 years. However, we should be seeing a healthcare plan/strategy with milestones and target dates to accomplish the revitalization of Nigeria’s healthcare sector and ever other sector in Nigeria. What is the vision and plan of this government concerning healthcare? This doesn’t take rocket science – have a plan, inform the public of your plans, set dates, work towards that plan, I mean, this is so basic. I expect the people in elective positions to have more knowledge than I do, but apparently I get sense pass them.
    Nigerians should never make the mistake of electing people with no credible qualifications ever again. Basic things become like astronomical science to these people. Hence, you will hardly find a detailed academic and career background on our politicians on the internet. Their Wikipedia pages look dead like an Egyptian mummy. The most uninspiring sets of politicians in the whole wide world.

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • nnenne May 8, 2018 at 11:13 pm

    @Engoz…. Tribalism is Nigeria’s original sin!
    Let no one deceive you. They don’t think straight when tribal men are running. How could anyone not known Buhari?

    Greed and selfishness are our short comings too.

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • Bia (The real Bia) May 9, 2018 at 9:41 am

    If I pray for him not to return alive, will that make me a bad person?

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • jumowale May 10, 2018 at 4:01 pm

    WHY DID YOU PUT AN OLD MAN IN OFFICE, O’ U LITERATE ONES ?!?

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Bizzy Body P-Square 4:49
  2. Possibility ft. 2Baba P-Square 5:03
  3. Do Me ft. Waje P-Square 4:41
  4. No One Like U P-Square 4:30
  5. Roll It P-Square 4:19
  6. Ifunanya
  7. Chop My Money (Remix) ft. Akon & May D P-Square 4:32
  8. Beautiful Onyinye ft. Rick Ross P-Square 4:51
  9. Personally P-Square 3:12
  10. Collabo ft. Don Jazzy P-Square 3:44
  11. Bank Alert P-Square 4:14
  12. Nobody Ugly P-Square 4:14

Star Features

PAU… A Culture of Excellence! Aspire. Study. Achieve.

Buy Your Groceries at Sigoja! You Shop, We deliver! Call 08092333444

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija