Nigerian Scholarship Winners follow dreams to study at Nottingham Trent University

Favour Uzoma and Hussaina Idris made the big decision to move from their hometowns in Nigeria, to study with Nottingham Trent University (NTU), in the UK.

Hussaina studies LLM Oil, Gas and Mining, and previously worked as a Litigation Officer in the Oil industry. “NTU was particularly attractive to me because it is a modern university.”

“The people are very welcoming here. I’ve seen a lot of different faces from all over the world. There are so many different African cultures represented. They have African restaurants and markets, so you can feel quite at home here.”

Favour studies MSc Management and Global Supply Chain Management and plans to run her own business in the future. She says NTU is an amazing place to study. “You get so much in-class support here; when I compare my first essay to now, the difference is huge!”

NTU was recently awarded a gold rating in the Government’s Teaching Excellence Framework for its outstanding teaching and learning. “The tutors are super passionate about what they do. They are so knowledgeable as they’re all from the industry and you can see the enthusiasm when they are teaching”, said Hussaina.

Both were awarded funding at NTU. Hussaina was awarded the full-fee LLM sub-Saharan African Scholarship and Favour was awarded the Nigeria High Achievers Award worth £3,000.

“I felt so proud to have my hard work recognized, and I appreciate NTU for taking the time to acknowledge my 2:1 grade. My sister and I were screaming down the phone when I found out! It was very exciting for all of my family, and helped with the cost of university,” said Favour. “I’m so happy I made the decision to make the move here, it’s one of the best things that I have done and something that I will never forget.”

“It’s an experience you will not regret. It opens up new opportunities you never thought possible,” said Hussaina.

NTU is the UK’s University of the Year (Times Higher Education 2017). They offer a range of scholarships and funding for Nigerian students including the Nigeria High Achievers Award for students who achieved a 2:1 or higher in their Undergraduate degree.

Visit the NTU website to find out more or make an appointment to meet Wole Ibukun, NTU’s representative for Nigeria. He is an NTU alumni and he is based in Lagos. Email [email protected] to make an appointment.

