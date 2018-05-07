We have a 2018 Cussons Baby of the Year! 👏Check Out Zoe Ekwegh’s Memorable Winning Moment

The 5th-anniversary edition of the Cussons Baby Moments Competition came to a very glamorous close last weekend at the grand finale tagged, ‘The Magic Finale’ held at the Anchor Event Center, Ikeja, Lagos, and Baby Zoe Ekwegh was crowned Cussons Baby of the Year 2018!

It was indeed a record-breaking 5th-anniversary edition, as this year, saw over 4,000 participants enter the race to win the prestigious Baby of the Year award. The event which was hosted by popular comedian, singer and actress, Chigul, took place in a tastefully decorated venue that featured a children’s play zone, adult game centres and a beautiful magical themed ambience.

With over 1 million votes received from family, friends and the members of the public during the voting stages and careful assessment by the celebrity judges in each of the Judges’ screening stages, it all came down to the grand finale and the Top 10 finalists. Following tough deliberations by the independent panel of judges, comprising; notable fashion designer, Mai Atafo, Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, and popular photographer, Yetunde Ayeni-Babaeko; Baby Zoe Ekwegh was crowned the Cussons Baby of the Year 2018 winning 1 million naira educational grant and a year’s supply of Cussons Baby products. This year also saw the introduction of an award statuette for the winner which was carefully designed to represent the bond shared by mother and child, supported by the Cussons baby brand.

The 1st and 2nd runners-up were respectively Chiemezikam Royalty Mackalunta winning 750,000 naira education grant and a year’s supply of Cussons Baby products and Busolami Odugbemi who walked away with 350,000 education grant and a year’s supply of Cussons Baby products. In the special categories, Oluwatuase Oluwatimilehin won Baby Gat Swag, Arthur Efemena won Best Concept, Godson Akhaba won the award for Best Costume, Munachimso Chinagorom won Baby Trendy and Nathan Kingsley went home with the award for Toothy Smile. These special category winners each received 50,000 gift vouchers and a 3 months’ supply of Cussons Baby products. The second edition of the Best Video category this year saw Baby Bryan Kasakwe emerge winner with 150,000 naira cash prize and 3 months’ supply of Cussons Baby products

In an interesting twist, this year’s edition featured 2 mini competitions; the Cussons Baby Moments Family Challenge and Cussons Baby Moments Family Special with each family winning 150, 000 cash prize and 200, 000 respectively with 3 months supply of Cussons Baby products for both.

Another new addition to the honors at this year’s event featured the recognition of Regoe Lovefans Alfredo-Durugo popularly called Mama Makoko, who received the Cussons Baby Inspiration Award for her enormous contribution to society and her charitable works. Regoe Lovefans Alfredo-Durugo has championed the education of over 8,000 children in the Makoko community.

Cussons Baby, a global brand, is one of the strongest brands in the baby toiletries category in Africa and has been in existence in the African/Nigerian market for more than four decades providing solutions for mothers and the skin care needs of their babies.

Congratulations to all this year’s winners! See more magical photos below:

———————————————————————————————————————————————————————

Sponsored Content