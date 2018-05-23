Customs Boss says only Lazy Nigerians are Hungry under Buhari Administration

Hameed Ali, Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service on Tuesday said only Nigerians are hungry under the present administration, Punch reports.

Ali said this during a visit of Buhari Support Organisation, which he led, to President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House.

The group is in support of Buhari’s second term ambitions, he said, as the country has grown in terms of wealth.

People say they are hungry, he continued, but the lazy must be hungry because they don’t work hard. He said:

What more can we say in terms of growth of wealth? People say we are hungry. Of course, the lazy must be hungry because if you do not work hard, manna doesn’t fall from heaven. So, when people say we are hungry, there was never a time in Nigeria that food was dropped in the mouth of the people and there can never be. All we want to say on behalf of Nigerians is that we are solidly behind you in this second term bid. I have said it and I will repeat it here, Mr. President, with all due respect, at 70 plus, with good retirement benefits and with your house in Daura, if I were you, I will see no reason to be in this arena. But why are you here? It is because you love this great country. You left your comfort to serve Nigeria and that is why those of us who love you for who you are must follow you and ensure that your second term in this country becomes a reality.