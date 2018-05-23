TakeItBack! Crowd Shuts Down Airport as Presidential Aspirant Omoyele Sowore returns to Nigeria

A massive crowd caused a scene at the International wing of the Muritala Airport to welcome leading presidential Aspirant, Omoyele Sowore as he returns to Nigeria.
Sowore returned to Nigeria after a series of townhall meetings with Nigerians in the Diaspora.
In defiance of the inclement weather Nigerians surged forward to hear Presidential Aspirant Omoyele Sowore speak. #TakeItBack Come Rain or Sunshine in Nigeria!!
He is back to continue consultations after taking the #TakeItBack gospel to Nigerians in Quebec, Montreal, Ontario, New York, London, Chicago, New Jersey, Dallas, and several other cities across the globe.
He has also visited Kano, Ibadan, Ondo, and Ogun and he will be visiting more cities as he is of the belief that everyone should be carried along in governance.
He goes about spreading the #TakeItBack gospel and meeting everyday Nigerians, discussing their problems, the everyday challenges they face, and reassuring them that their days of facing these problems are numbered.
The #TakeItBack movement is coming a city near you. Join in taking Nigeria back from the powers that be and building a new Nigeria that has a place for all of us.
—————————————————————————————————————————————–Sponsored Content
#TakeItBack Omoyele Sowere will be Nigeria’s president come 2019
But this guy is a rascal though. Sigh.
Olori Really? A rascal that has been working the hardest out of any presidential aspirant . A rascal who has been tirelessly fighting for the rights of Nigerians since the 90’s. A rascal that is running s movement funded by the people and for the people? Olori shame on you for your debased and unintelligent comment .
The ones that aren’t rascals, how have they fared?
perhaps he is a rascal with a good conscience? Nigeria is a madhouse perhaps we need this sort of person to help us turn things around
Rascal? How?
Exactly who we need to help take this nation back from looters! Only a rascal can deal with another. We don’t need no gentle man right now, we need someone as bold as him to help take Nigeria back by force from all these cabals. Everyone has some sort of rascality in them but you got to use it only when necessary. Choosing your battles so to speak.
Educated, intelligent and upright rugged guy is what we need now in Nigeria#Sowore2019
Articulate, intelligent and rugged correct guy! Sowore is our man!#Takeitback
It is generally believed that the description of absolute insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different outcome. Being an ardent believer in this notion,I hereby suggest the we try a different approach and give this chap a chance.
Do I believe that has all the answers? Well,I don`t know that for certain however one thing I do know 100% is that the present crop of politicians have failed us so offering them another chance is tantamount to utter insanity.
Who is with me on this one?
Me 100percent
It’s time to take Nigeria back from the old cabals that have caused nothing but miseries and hardship to our dear country #Take It Back
#takeitback starts with having your pvc.
If you want, be a rascal like sowore or a gentleman like fela durotoye all na show if no pvc.. 😜
P.s. let all presidential aspirants be aware that Lagos is not the only state in Nigeria.
Donald Duke for president
Hahaha. For your dream
Why in his dream? I’m not a supporter of any political candidate yet but except there’s a legal impediment why Donald Duke cannot be president you have no right to shut down his supporter.
Donald duke kor, Donald duchess ni
Dang, I just had goosebumps all over me! What a time to be alive
Donald duke kor, Donald duchess ni
Hired-mourners.com lol
Will he be the first gay president of naija…just joking. I like his spirit…hope he doesn’t get annihilated or get power crazy.
I wish all the other parties ( will swallow their ego including atiku and obasanjo ) and rally around this guy.
Provide a good VP for him and he is good to go.
Bcos as it stands now with all the numerous parties I am seeing ..the dullard of daura is coming back
Lots of people saying there’s no viable presidential candidate yet. Or this one or that one lacks experience. Well think about this, all these years that the “experienced” ones have been taking office, what has changed? Let someone else lead for a change and let’s see what happens. Buhari was hailed 4 years ago and was voted in. Now that you see what he can do or cannot do, abeg vote someone else in. Abi. Whether they have experience or not is a moot point; just get your PVC and VOTE.
I stand with SHOWORE comes 2019. My PVC is intact. The brain behind SAHARA REPORT is the man for the job.
This kind of Sowore, if he smells the Presidency he will kill all of them (the “Politrickians.”) I like his own type of rascality and he knows where all the dead bodies are buried (a.k.a he knows all their secrets.)
I’ve been following his campaign for months. Time to try something new, out with the old, out with the military mentality, out with the looters, out with the archaic brains. It’s time for a progressive, patriot that believes in the country.
Sowore has his ‘very personal ‘ axe to grind. I am very afraid he has not washed his peasant’s garments. His entire persona smells sinister
I know everyone is saying we need something different, while I agree. However, after watching this dude’s interview with same lame minister, as far as I am concerned he is just as bad. As someone said this guy has a personal axe to grind and it is glaring. We need someone that is interested in the good of the country not about some personal vendetta. Articulate (someone said) he is definitely not, at least not based on that interview.