Drug Abuse: Nigeria Bans Production & Importation of Codeine-Containing Cough Syrups

The federal government has banned the importation and production of codeine-containing cough syrups in the country.
This directive follows a documentary by BBC Africa through its BBCAfricaEye unit on Nigeria’s fast-rising codeine addiction.
According to Premium Times, a statement issued on Tuesday by the Federal Ministry of Health said that the minister Professor Isaac Adewole gave the directive to the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) in his office on Tuesday.
Sahara Reporters reports that the minister also directed that Codeine containing cough syrups should be replaced with dextromethorphan which is less addictive.
The statement read in part:
We had an emergency meeting with NAFDAC and the Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Group (PMGMAN) to inform them that there is an embargo on all new applications for registration of codeine-containing cough syrups as well as applications for renewal has been abolished.
NAFDAC was directed to fully regulate and control the manufacturing, distribution and sale of drugs, including inspection at points of entry of drugs, drug products and food for compliance with the new directive.
The Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) was also directed to continue enforcement activities on Pharmacies, Patent and Proprietary Medicine Vendor’s Shops and outlets throughout the country.
The Federal Ministry of Health shall ensure collaboration among regulatory agencies namely, NAFDAC, PCN, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN), for effective implementation of extant Acts, regulations, policies and guidelines on codeine control and usage.
Furthermore, these agencies shall work together to increase pharmacovigilance around codeine, tramadol and other related substances of abuse.
Already, NAFDAC has developed IEC materials that will be used in an already planned national campaign against drug abuse, an awareness programme that includes Young Pharmacists Group of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria. This will soon be flagged off in Kano and Lagos.
In the documentary, a staff of Emzor Pharmaceutical illegally sold 60 bottles of codeine syrup to undercover journalists. Emzor later fired the staff and released the following statement:
Another staff of a different pharmaceutical company Bioraj also sold syrup to journalists, believing they were syrup dealers.
Wife of the president Aisha Buhari had also lamented the fast-rising drug addiction following the documentary:
Clueless Nigerian government. It took BBC investigative documentary to show you what is happening in your country. There is hopelessness in the Nation especially amongst the youth, who are disenfranchised cause there’s nothing for them to do.
One policy that has been done right. I commend the government. Praying for more wisdom and compassion for the government.
Banning codeine cough syrup is not the solution in this kind of crisis. Our government is use to quick fixes that give short team solutions but create bigger problems in the future. This’s not how opioid addiction is treated… the truth is that most countries like Canada has this crisis and if we are careful those youth will be offer more deadly opioids like fentanyl in the streets if they can’t find codiene. The government should establish opioid dependency program and offer codiene addicts methadone or Suboxone already …?
I agree. I’m like banning the drug is not the best long term solution. I’m not sure about the drugs you recommended either though cause they’re just as bad in their own right. I wish there was some sort of drug that flushes the system totally and resets the brain or something lol.
They can NEVER get Fentanyl on the streets in Nigeria. I was severely ill with severe sickle cell pain crisis on the scale of 1,000,000, Morphine wasn’t helping. If you know what it took before I could get Fentanyl while on hospital admission, it was God that kept me while they were running round looking for it. Fentanyl is highly controlled in Nigeria.
I cried when I watched that video on BBC, didn’t realize it was this bad.
God have mercy on us, to think this what we used to toy around with back in college, me too forming akata runz and drinking purple drank
See them jumping on the band wagon. Ndi iberibe. They will act as if they don’t see until foreigners expose them to the world then they will start doing gra gra that will not last or be implemented.
How about indian hemp? It is consumed and sold openly in Lagos and nobody seems to be doing anything about it.
Banning this isn’t the solution. Some ppl genuinely needs drugs that contain codein. Making sure that strict rules are followed before dispensing these drugs is the solution
Those that need it shoud get it by prescription.