Lights, Camera, Action! See First Photos from The Headies Awards 2018

05.05.2018 at By 17 Comments

The 12th Headies Awards Ceremony is taking place today at the Eko Convention Centre, Victoria Island Lagos. For this special edition which has been tagged the C.A.R.E Edition, the organisers have come together to celebrate music from the July 2016 to December 2017 calendar year.

Following all the glitter, glamour and highly entertaining performances, the mood is set for a phenomenal night.

See the first photos of the fabulous guests:

Linda Osifo

Lilly Afe

Osas Ighodaro Ajibade

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

Dorcas Shola Fapson

Harrysong

Tobi Bakre

Marvis Nkpornwi

PRAIZ

Ayo Makun

Kris Asimonye Ugboma

Ubi Franklin

Photo Credit: Instagram

17 Comments on Lights, Camera, Action! See First Photos from The Headies Awards 2018
  • Cynical May 5, 2018 at 10:20 pm

    Osas, no o……. not a flattering look. Marvis, I don’t even know what to say.

    Love this! 63 Reply
    • Bade May 6, 2018 at 1:00 am

      Really? Was going to say the opposite on Osas. I think she looks bomb.

      Love this! 162
    • ND Babe May 6, 2018 at 10:51 pm

      I gues s Marvis thought it was a pool party?

      Love this! 16
  • Smackdown May 6, 2018 at 12:30 am

    Ebuka is the African Liberace

    Love this! 50 Reply
  • Honey May 6, 2018 at 12:46 am

    Yo, my Tobi G . Looking good.

    Love this! 73 Reply
  • Lilo May 6, 2018 at 2:27 am

    Osas don thick o

    Love this! 42 Reply
  • Ruth May 6, 2018 at 4:46 am

    Osas!!!!😍😍😍😍❤️

    Love this! 62 Reply
  • Calilove May 6, 2018 at 5:44 am

    Wow Super Sassy Osas with that hawt thick body,you go girl!!!!

    Love this! 53 Reply
  • Seriously May 6, 2018 at 6:22 am

    Damn Osas, you did that. Im not feeling the extra train but other than that girl you are looking Fab. . Body looking fire. Gbenro has to be one of the luckiest men.

    Love this! 48 Reply
  • A.D.A. May 6, 2018 at 9:37 am

    Tobi G. wants to be Ebuka so bad…

    Love this! 29 Reply
    • Susan May 6, 2018 at 3:06 pm

      What is Ebuka even? Abeg!

      Love this! 47
    • A.D.A. May 6, 2018 at 9:06 pm

      @Susan – all the more reason why it’s so bizarre. At least Single White Female someone worthwhile…

      Love this! 12
  • st cathy May 6, 2018 at 1:46 pm

    what’s up with these male celebs and overly dramatic coloured suits. It’ s just so yuck!

    Love this! 22 Reply
  • Elle May 6, 2018 at 1:52 pm

    Praiz, that better be a brand new shoe if you are stepping on the chair with it!

    Love this! 23 Reply
  • bennie May 6, 2018 at 2:03 pm

    Osas, Tobi and Ebuka and Linda look very good

    Love this! 29 Reply
  • justsaying May 6, 2018 at 9:17 pm

    Kris Asimonye, love your outfit
    is that Dorcas? love her outfit too. But is that the taxifygate babe tho cusShe appears more beautiful in other photos/videos?
    Ebuka and Osas does it not get tiring being in every public event?

    has anyone noticed the reduction of skin tortured by bleaching agents? whatappen?

    Love this! 13 Reply
  • beauty May 7, 2018 at 8:56 am

    Osas is giving me life!!!!!!!!

    Love this! 10 Reply
  • Post a comment

