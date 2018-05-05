Lights, Camera, Action! See First Photos from The Headies Awards 2018

The 12th Headies Awards Ceremony is taking place today at the Eko Convention Centre, Victoria Island Lagos. For this special edition which has been tagged the C.A.R.E Edition, the organisers have come together to celebrate music from the July 2016 to December 2017 calendar year.
Following all the glitter, glamour and highly entertaining performances, the mood is set for a phenomenal night.
See the first photos of the fabulous guests:
Photo Credit: Instagram
Osas, no o……. not a flattering look. Marvis, I don’t even know what to say.
Really? Was going to say the opposite on Osas. I think she looks bomb.
I gues s Marvis thought it was a pool party?
Ebuka is the African Liberace
Yo, my Tobi G . Looking good.
Osas don thick o
Osas!!!!😍😍😍😍❤️
Wow Super Sassy Osas with that hawt thick body,you go girl!!!!
Damn Osas, you did that. Im not feeling the extra train but other than that girl you are looking Fab. . Body looking fire. Gbenro has to be one of the luckiest men.
Tobi G. wants to be Ebuka so bad…
What is Ebuka even? Abeg!
@Susan – all the more reason why it’s so bizarre. At least Single White Female someone worthwhile…
what’s up with these male celebs and overly dramatic coloured suits. It’ s just so yuck!
Praiz, that better be a brand new shoe if you are stepping on the chair with it!
Osas, Tobi and Ebuka and Linda look very good
Kris Asimonye, love your outfit
is that Dorcas? love her outfit too. But is that the taxifygate babe tho cusShe appears more beautiful in other photos/videos?
Ebuka and Osas does it not get tiring being in every public event?
has anyone noticed the reduction of skin tortured by bleaching agents? whatappen?
Osas is giving me life!!!!!!!!