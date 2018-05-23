“Happiness is everything” – Shade Ladipo is In Love, Thriving & Showing off her Fiancé 😍

Media personality Shade Ladipo, who recently got engaged, has a few encouraging words for people who feel pressured by society to settle for less.
Shade shared a photo of her fiancé and in the caption she spoke about how she was advised to settle for less and dim her shine as well as her success in order to find a husband.
She advised that people shouldn’t give anybody the power to set the benchmark for success or define the standards, prompting that we should learn to put ourselves first while other things are secondary.
It’s amazing how the world wants to tell you what you do or don’t deserve Ha Shade you’re already 35, just manage a divorcee or maybe an older guy or maybe someone with kids …. All these young guys don’t like strong women like you Ha Shade you’re driving brand new car, you will chase young guys away Ha Shade you’re living in a Penthouse Apartment, they will think you’re an Aristo babe Ha Shade you’re too out there on social media, they will think you are too loose Sigh What the world thinks you deserve …. What the world wants you to have …. It’s all a reflection of what their minds are limited to No matter your age, please don’t let anyone define what your life should or should not look like You decide that shit Take away the power you have given to anyone around you to determine what Success looks like Define your standards Write them down Keep yourself busy Work on building yourself Don’t ever settle for less YOU are Plan A and everything else is Plan B YOUR happiness is everything Everything you want is dependent on YOU #RantOver #HelloHusband #NotADivorcee #NotAMarriedMan #NotABabyDaddy #NotOnSocialMedia #NotEvenOlderThanMe #Blessed #MyOwnWakandaWarrior #SexyBlackChocolateMan #shadeladipo
The only think I can take away is that it was a rant. I guess BN people should also be cautious about taking advice from rants posted on instagram, either good or bad.
Madam pls enter marriage first before the rant.E dey sweet ur body now.keep what u have to urself before those with haughty eyes and sharp claw come after him.Nobody ask u questions.Pele.
Amen!
P R E A C H
All this epistle and rants for a toyboy fiance not even husband.
You just casted yourself. .you should have just enjoy and feed the nigga in peace.
But no..in that typicall Nigerian women fashion..you need to pepper them ( so to speak).
Even at 36yrs old ..You are still making dumb decisions .
I know that dude sha.😂😂😂😂
Ironically, you still settled lesser than all the categories of men you just shade.
When I call some women fish brains ..They say I am sexist or one of those fancy words they love to throw around to people that disagree with them.
I hope they keep us updated on this evening newspaper. .believe me , it going to be intresting..ne be Naija again.
You’re sexist because you can make your point without calling women fish brain. Get out here man.
Aunty, I don’t care…if you want say till the Kingdom come.. If it pain you, go and lick salt or go jump inside the lagoon.
Really good advice but….
I tend to shy away from ppl encouraging other to learn from them so quickly without enough experience to back it up.
Did you all remember how Tonto flooded naija social media with advice for single women on how to get hitched Tonto-style (i am paraphrasing here). Harldly a week left without how coming up with advice on how she did it. How often do you hear Joke Silver “advice ppl on how to be successfully married like her”.
Hmmm . . . aunty you should have just kept quiet sha . . . *wakaring pass*
i follow quickly behind you in wakaring
This is so stupid and childish. It’s shameful that a 36yo grown woman talks like this. Aunty, marriage no be chewing gum o. That’s why men see themselves as God because most women no matter how successful see them as the altimate achievement. Will a man rant like this? Abeg, marry who love and stop comparing. Like I have said a million times before marriage is not a competition. Come back and advise us in 10yrs if the trophy is still shining.
I think it is unfair to judge divorcees and baby daddys/mamas…..her opionion
Why do women feel they need that validation on SM when it comes to relationships – Your relationship, your story. What happened to privacy and dignity?
Totally unnecessary. You can just tell marriage was very important to her and she was dying inside despite putting up an ‘I don’t care’ front. Nansense.
I saw this on Instagram. Very distasteful. You haven’t even made it down the altar,you’re already peppering them. Very immature post. I pray it all goes well for you because the internet never forgets.
Well said Mrs chidukane. And this is the same person that criticized Paddy Adenuga for sharing his business experience.
It’s really distasteful how she makes divorcees, older men and men with kids sound like damaged goods. Imagine if the reverse was the case and someone said he didn’t settle for divorced women and single mothers. Highly unnecessary post. She’s doing too much and like someone said, she hasn’t even walked down the aisle yet!
Shade ladipo – who is she by the way?- has just made her own suffer head bed and better be darn equipped to lay on it till death do and le boo part. This one will be a real for better for worse marriage cos she has to keep this bros by fire by force lest the internet digs up this rant of hers 5 yrs down the road and tell her ntooor!