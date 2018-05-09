Lady in Custody over Alleged Murder of her South African Boyfriend at a Lagos Hotel

The Lagos police command has arrested one Gift Mike, 26 over the alleged murder of her boyfriend, Daniel Grant, 50, a South African national, at Emerald Cove Hotel in the Victoria Island area of the state
Punch reports that in the early hours of May 6th, Mike found Grant hanging on the ceiling in the toilet at about 1.30am.
She alerted the hotel management who then reported the case to the Maroko Police Division.
Parading the suspect on Monday, Lagos Police Commissioner Edgal Imohimi, said:
The complainant, one Abu Ismail, the manager of the Emerald Cove Hotel, reported that one of their guests was found hanged in his room.
He stated that on Saturday, May 5, the deceased, a South African national, and his girlfriend, Gift Mike, checked into the hotel. On the same day, the two lovebirds left the hotel to Pat Bar, Victoria Island, on a drinking spree and returned to the hotel before they retired to bed.
Around 1.30am, the girlfriend, Gift Mike, woke up and found the deceased missing on the bed. She later found him in the toilet hanged in a vertical position and raised the alarm, which attracted the attention of the deceased’s friend, Piyush Srivatsatav, an Indian national, and some staff members of the hotel.
The investigation team, led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, SCIID, Yaba, and forensic experts from the Lagos State Ministry of Justice, visited the scene of crime and took samples for scientific analysis. The girlfriend has been arrested.
Imohimi, according to Punch, said that the posture of the deceased and other clues at the scene suggested that he was murdered.
I am just puzzled by her size and strength to have been able to hang him. She has been found guilty already?
I confess I’m ignorant about persecution protocols but can someone tell me why the girlfriend had to be arrested if it’s a clear case of suicide?
Pure ignorance on the part of the police. This is just clear suicide
@The Real Oma – she was arrested for the following reasons:
1) she is female
2) she is not well to do & probably an opio
3) The male in question is probably white or an expat
She must’ve hanged him. They even arrest and brutalize women whose partners die of a heart attack in the throes of passion. it’s the woman’s fault
Even the headline is misleading..
Why was she arrested and then paraded? My goodness common sense is far from these guys. Why not conclude investigations before parading her???
From the story here,,the girl friend seems to be innocent and should be release from police custody…….The south African guy friend from Indian should be hold responsible while investigation is been carried out……….The gir is clearly innocent
Nigerian police always brutalising and maltreating their own. Arrested and paraded already, when clearly this man committed suicide. This same naija police that took their time to notify the Danish embassy, didn’t parade the white man after he murdered 2 Nigerian citizens, a mother and her daughter in banana island. Slave mentality and inferiority complex of the black mind.